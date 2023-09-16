What channel is Oklahoma State football vs. South Alabama on today? Time, TV schedule

Coach Mike Gundy and the Oklahoma State football team wrap up nonconference play against South Alabama on Saturday night at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater.

The Cowboys are off to a 2-0 start with wins over Central Arkansas (27-13 in Week 1) and Arizona State (27-15 in Week 2).

The Jaguars enter Week 3 with a 1-1 record after a 35-17 win last week against Southeast Louisiana and a 37-17 loss at Tulane in the opener.

The Cowboys open Big 12 play next Saturday at Iowa State.

Here is what you need to know:

More: Inside Josiah Johnson's journey from Mac Jones' backup QB to Oklahoma State football TE

Oklahoma State vs. South Alabama start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 16

Time: 6 p.m. CT

Where: Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater

The Cowboys and Jaguars will kick off their Week 3 college football game at 6 p.m. CT.

More: Four Downs: Oklahoma State run game faces test against stout South Alabama defensive front

What channel is Oklahoma State vs. South Alabama on today?

TV channel: The game is not on TV.

Streaming: ESPN+ / Big 12 Now (here's how to stream it live)

Drew Carter and Dustin Fox will be the announcing crew for the ESPN+ game.

More: OSU 3-2-1 kickoff: How will Oklahoma State football rotate quarterbacks vs. South Alabama?

Oklahoma State vs. South Alabama betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Sept. 15

Spread: Oklahoma State (-7)

Over/under: 48.5

Moneyline: OSU -275 | USA +220

More: How Collin Oliver's emergence at linebacker is a sign of things to come for Oklahoma State

2023 Oklahoma State football schedule

What's the best-case and worst-case scenario for each game in 2023? Scott Wright breaks it all down.

More: Who should Oklahoma State football start at QB? Let's make the case for all three Cowboys

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State-South Alabama channel, time, TV schedule, streaming