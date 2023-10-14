Advertisement

What channel is Oklahoma State football vs. Kansas on today? Time, TV schedule

Jeff Patterson, The Oklahoman
Can coach Mike Gundy and the Oklahoma State football team pull off a Sunflower State sweep?

Eight days after knocking off reigning Big 12 champion Kansas State in Stillwater, the Cowboys will host 24th-ranked Kansas at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium.

OSU (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) snapped a two-game losing skid with a 29-21 win over the Wildcats last Friday night.

The Jayhawks (5-1, 2-1) rebounded from a blowout loss at Texas with a home rout of UCF last Saturday. Kansas was without starting quarterback Jalon Daniels for both games due to a back issue and will reportedly turn to Jason Bean to start his third consecutive game Saturday at OSU.

Here is what you need to know:

Oklahoma State vs. Kansas start time

  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 14

  • Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

  • Where: Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater

The Cowboys and Jayhawks will kick off their Week 7 college football game at 2:30 p.m. CT.

What channel is Oklahoma State vs. Kansas on today?

  • TV channel: FS1

  • Stream: Fox Sports app, FUBO (free trial)

  • Streaming options for the game include the Fox Sports app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Jeff Levering and Mark Helfrich will be the announcing crew for the FS1 game.

Oklahoma State vs. Kansas betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 13

  • Spread: Kansas (-3)

  • Over/under: 54.5

  • Moneyline: OSU +125 | KU -150

2023 Oklahoma State football schedule

What's the best-case and worst-case scenario for each game in 2023? Scott Wright breaks it all down.

