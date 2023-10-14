What channel is Oklahoma State football vs. Kansas on today? Time, TV schedule

Can coach Mike Gundy and the Oklahoma State football team pull off a Sunflower State sweep?

Eight days after knocking off reigning Big 12 champion Kansas State in Stillwater, the Cowboys will host 24th-ranked Kansas at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium.

OSU (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) snapped a two-game losing skid with a 29-21 win over the Wildcats last Friday night.

The Jayhawks (5-1, 2-1) rebounded from a blowout loss at Texas with a home rout of UCF last Saturday. Kansas was without starting quarterback Jalon Daniels for both games due to a back issue and will reportedly turn to Jason Bean to start his third consecutive game Saturday at OSU.

Here is what you need to know:

More: Why Daniel Hishaw Jr. 'wanted to be part of the answer' to Kansas football turnaround

Oklahoma State vs. Kansas start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 14

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Where: Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater

The Cowboys and Jayhawks will kick off their Week 7 college football game at 2:30 p.m. CT.

More: Four Downs: Is Oklahoma State football in line for another upset as home underdog?

What channel is Oklahoma State vs. Kansas on today?

TV channel: FS1

Stream: Fox Sports app, FUBO (free trial)

Streaming options for the game include the Fox Sports app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Jeff Levering and Mark Helfrich will be the announcing crew for the FS1 game.

More: How Oklahoma State football is seeking ways to get Brennan Presley involved in offense

Oklahoma State vs. Kansas betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 13

Spread: Kansas (-3)

Over/under: 54.5

Moneyline: OSU +125 | KU -150

More: Oklahoma State football vs. Kansas: Score predictions, TV channel, weather & odds

2023 Oklahoma State football schedule

What's the best-case and worst-case scenario for each game in 2023? Scott Wright breaks it all down.

More: OSU 3-2-1 kickoff: Will Oklahoma State Cowboys solve their red-zone TD issues vs. Kansas?

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

More: 43 for 43: Oklahoma State football set to induct Terry Miller into Ring of Honor

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State-Kansas football channel, time, TV schedule, streaming