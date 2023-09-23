What channel is Oklahoma State football vs. Iowa State on today? Cowboys-Cyclones time, TV
The result of Saturday's game at Iowa State will likely speak loudly about what the Cowboys' ceiling is coming off an unimpressive three-game stretch in nonconference play.
OSU (2-1) suffered a 33-7 loss to South Alabama last Saturday to wrap up conference play.
Iowa State (1-2) is coming off a 10-7 loss at Ohio last week
Here's what you need to know about Saturday's OSU vs. ISU showdown:
What time does Oklahoma State football vs. Iowa State start?
Date: Saturday, Sept. 23
Time: 3 p.m. CT
Where: Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa
The Cowboys and Cyclones will kick off their Week 4 college football game at 3 p.m. CT.
What channel is Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State on today?
TV channel: FS1
Stream: Fox Sports app, FUBO (free trial)
Streaming options for the game include the Fox Sports app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.
Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State betting odds
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Sept. 22
Spread: Iowa State (-3.5)
Over/under: 36.5
Moneyline: Oklahoma State +140 | Iowa State -165
2023 Oklahoma State football schedule
Sept. 16: South Alabama 33, Oklahoma State 7
Sept. 23: at Iowa State, 3 p.m. (FS1)
Oct. 6 (Friday): vs. Kansas State, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Oct. 14: vs. Kansas, TBA
Oct. 21: at West Virginia, TBA
Oct. 28: vs. Cincinnati, TBA
Nov. 4: vs. Oklahoma, TBA
Nov. 11: at UCF, TBA
Nov. 18: at Houston, TBA
Nov. 25: vs. BYU, TBA
