What channel is Oklahoma State football vs. Iowa State on today? Cowboys-Cyclones time, TV

Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy and the Cowboys extend their 17-year bowl streak?

The result of Saturday's game at Iowa State will likely speak loudly about what the Cowboys' ceiling is coming off an unimpressive three-game stretch in nonconference play.

OSU (2-1) suffered a 33-7 loss to South Alabama last Saturday to wrap up conference play.

Iowa State (1-2) is coming off a 10-7 loss at Ohio last week

Here's what you need to know about Saturday's OSU vs. ISU showdown:

What time does Oklahoma State football vs. Iowa State start?

Date: Saturday, Sept. 23

Time: 3 p.m. CT

Where: Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa

The Cowboys and Cyclones will kick off their Week 4 college football game at 3 p.m. CT.

What channel is Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State on today?

TV channel: FS1

Stream: Fox Sports app, FUBO (free trial)

Streaming options for the game include the Fox Sports app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Sept. 22

Spread: Iowa State (-3.5)

Over/under: 36.5

Moneyline: Oklahoma State +140 | Iowa State -165

2023 Oklahoma State football schedule

