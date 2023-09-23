Advertisement

What channel is Oklahoma State football vs. Iowa State on today? Cowboys-Cyclones time, TV

Jeff Patterson, The Oklahoman
·2 min read

Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy and the Cowboys extend their 17-year bowl streak?

The result of Saturday's game at Iowa State will likely speak loudly about what the Cowboys' ceiling is coming off an unimpressive three-game stretch in nonconference play.

OSU (2-1) suffered a 33-7 loss to South Alabama last Saturday to wrap up conference play.

Iowa State (1-2) is coming off a 10-7 loss at Ohio last week

Here's what you need to know about Saturday's OSU vs. ISU showdown:

What time does Oklahoma State football vs. Iowa State start?

  • Date: Saturday, Sept. 23

  • Time: 3 p.m. CT

  • Where: Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa

The Cowboys and Cyclones will kick off their Week 4 college football game at 3 p.m. CT.

What channel is Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State on today?

Streaming options for the game include the Fox Sports app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Sept. 22

  • Spread: Iowa State (-3.5)

  • Over/under: 36.5

  • Moneyline: Oklahoma State +140 | Iowa State -165

2023 Oklahoma State football schedule

What's the best-case and worst-case scenario for each game in 2023? Scott Wright breaks it all down.

