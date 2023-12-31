What channel is Oklahoma State basketball vs. South Carolina State on today? Time & schedule

The Oklahoma State men's basketball team is back after a holiday break. Big 12 play is looming.

But first, the Cowboys host South Carolina State at 2 p.m. Sunday in Gallagher-Iba Arena to close out the calendar year.

Here's what you need to know about the Cowboys (6-5) and Bulldogs (4-11):

More: Oklahoma State basketball: Breaking down the Cowboys' roster for the 2023-24 season

Dec 20, 2023; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys bench reacts after a play during the second half against the Wofford Terriers at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

What time does Oklahoma State basketball vs. South Carolina State start?

Date: Sunday, Dec. 31

Time: 2 p.m. CT

Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater

The Cowboys and Bulldogs will tip off their non-conference college basketball game at 2 p.m. CT.

More: Five things to know about Oklahoma State men's basketball team for 2023-24 season

What channel is Oklahoma State vs. South Carolina basketball on today?

Mike Wolfe and Bryndon Manzer will be the announcing crew for the ESPN+ game.

Oklahoma State vs. South Carolina State betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Saturday, Dec. 30

Spread: N/A

Over/under: N/A

Moneyline: N/A

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: South Carolina State basketball vs Oklahoma State: TV channel, time