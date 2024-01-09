What channel is Oklahoma State basketball vs. Texas Tech on today? Time and schedule

Jan 6, 2024; Stillwater, Okla, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Bryce Thompson (1) passes the ball in overtime of an NCAA menÕs basketball game against the Baylor Bears at Gallagher-Iba arena. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Alcala-The Oklahoman

STILLWATER — The OSU men's basketball team continues Big 12 play with a road game against Texas Tech at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Here's what you need to know about the matchup between the Cowboys (8-6, 0-1 Big 12) and the Red Raiders (12-2, 1-0 Big 12):

More: How 'critical errors' doomed Oklahoma State basketball's upset bid against Baylor in OT

What time does OSU basketball vs. Texas Tech start?

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 9

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

Oklahoma State basketball: 5 things to know about OSU Cowboys going into Big 12 play

What channel is OSU vs. Texas Tech basketball on today?

Streaming: ESPN+/Big 12 Now

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

Big 12 power rankings: Houston takes over top spot from Kansas as Big 12 play opens

Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech basketball betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Monday, Jan. 8

Spread: Texas Tech (-8.5)

Over/under: 137.5

Moneyline: N/A

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: How to watch Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech basketball: Channel, time