What channel is Oklahoma State basketball vs. Texas Tech on today? Time and schedule
STILLWATER — The OSU men's basketball team continues Big 12 play with a road game against Texas Tech at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Here's what you need to know about the matchup between the Cowboys (8-6, 0-1 Big 12) and the Red Raiders (12-2, 1-0 Big 12):
What time does OSU basketball vs. Texas Tech start?
Date: Tuesday, Jan. 9
Time: 7 p.m. CT
Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
What channel is OSU vs. Texas Tech basketball on today?
Streaming: ESPN+/Big 12 Now
How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)
Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech basketball betting odds
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Monday, Jan. 8
Spread: Texas Tech (-8.5)
Over/under: 137.5
Moneyline: N/A
