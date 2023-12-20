What channel is Oklahoma State basketball vs. Wofford on today? Time and schedule

The Oklahoma State men's basketball team looks to head into Christmas with even more momentum when it hosts Wofford on Wednesday. As in a three-game winning streak for the first time this season.

Here's what you need to know about the Cowboys (5-5) and Terriers (6-5):

Dec 17, 2023; Stillwater, Okla, USA ; Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Bryce Thompson (1), forward Eric Dailey Jr. (2) and guard Jamyron Keller (14) react on the baseline in the second half of an NCAA basketball game against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at Gallagher Iba arena.

What time does Oklahoma State basketball vs. Wofford start?

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 20

Time: 2 p.m. CT

Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater

The Cowboys and Terriers will tip off their non-conference college basketball game at 2 p.m. CT.

What channel is Oklahoma State vs. Wofford basketball on today?

Mike Wolfe and Bryndon Manzer will be the announcing crew for the ESPN+ game.

Oklahoma State vs. Wofford betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Saturday, Dec. 16

Spread: OSU (13.5)

Over/under: 147.5

Moneyline: N/A

