What channel is Oklahoma State basketball vs. Iowa State on today? Time and schedule

The OSU men's basketball team is set for a road game against Iowa State at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Here's what you need to know about the matchup between the Cowboys (8-7, 0-2 Big 12) and the Cyclones (12-3, 1-1 Big 12):

What time does OSU basketball vs. Iowa State start?

Date: Saturday, Jan. 13

Time: 5 p.m. CT

Where: Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

What channel is OSU vs. Iowa State basketball on today?

TV: ESPN2 (COX 28/HD 721, Dish 143, DirecTV 209, U-verse 606/HD 1606)

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

Matt Schumacker (play-by-play) and Jon Crispin (analyst) will be the announcing crew for the ESPN2 game.

Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State basketball betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Jan. 12

Spread: Iowa State (-12.5)

Over/under: 136.5

Moneyline: N/A

