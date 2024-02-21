What channel is Oklahoma State basketball vs. Cincinnati on today? Time, odds, TV schedule

The OSU men's basketball team will travel to face Cincinnati at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Here's what you need to know about the matchup between the Cowboys (11-14, 3-9 Big 12) and the Bearcats (16-9, 5-7 Big 12):

What time does Oklahoma State basketball vs. Cincinnati start?

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 21

Time: 6 p.m. CT

Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

The Cowboys and Bearcats will tip off their Big 12 college basketball game at 6 p.m. CT.

What channel is OSU vs. Cincinnati basketball on today?

Streaming: ESPN+/Big 12 Now

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

Oklahoma State vs. Cincinnati basketball betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Feb. 20

Spread: N/A

Over/under: N/A

Moneyline: N/A

