What channel is Oklahoma State basketball vs. UCF on today? Time, odds, TV schedule

The OSU men's basketball team will host UCF at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Here's what you need to know about the matchup between the Cowboys (12-15, 4-10 Big 12) and the Knights (14-12, 5-9 Big 12):

More: Oklahoma State basketball rolls past BYU for first win vs. ranked team this season

What time does Oklahoma State basketball vs. UCF start?

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 28

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater

The Cowboys and Knights will tip off their Big 12 college basketball game at 7 p.m. CT.

More: How Jamyron Keller became Oklahoma State basketball's 'junkyard dog' thanks to his mother

What channel is OSU vs. UCF basketball on today?

Streaming: ESPN+/Big 12 Now

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

More: Oklahoma State basketball's Quion Williams fills big role replacing Bryce Thompson

Oklahoma State vs. UCF basketball betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Feb. 27

Spread: N/A

Over/under: N/A

Moneyline: N/A

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State-UCF basketball channel, time, odds, streaming