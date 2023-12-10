What channel is Oklahoma State basketball vs. Tulsa on today? Time and schedule

Coach Mike Boynton and the Oklahoma State men's basketball team will seek a turnaround to a tough start to the season against in-state foe Tulsa on Sunday evening at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

Here's what you need to know about the Cowboys (3-5) and Golden Hurricane (5-2):

What time does Oklahoma State basketball vs. Tulsa start?

Date: Sunday, Dec. 10

Time: 5:30 p.m. CT

Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City

The Cowboys and Golden Hurricane will tip off their non-conference college basketball game at 5:30 p.m. CT.

What channel is Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa basketball on today?

TV channel: ESPN2

Streaming: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

Mark Neely and King McClure will be the announcing crew for the ESPN2 game.

Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Saturday, Dec. 9

Spread: OSU (5.5)

Over/under: 141.5

Moneyline: OSU -250 | TU +195

