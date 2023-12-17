What channel is Oklahoma State basketball vs. Oral Roberts on today? Time and schedule

Coach Mike Boynton and the Oklahoma State men's basketball team look to get back to .500 when they host in-state foe Oral Roberts on Sunday afternoon inside Gallagher-Iba Arena.

Here's what you need to know about the Cowboys (4-5) and Golden Eagles (4-5):

What time does Oklahoma State basketball vs. Oral Roberts start?

Date: Sunday, Dec. 17

Time: 4 p.m. CT

Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater

The Cowboys and Golden Eagles will tip off their non-conference college basketball game at 4 p.m. CT.

What channel is Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts basketball on today?

Mike Wolfe and Bryndon Manzer will be the announcing crew for the ESPN+ game.

Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Saturday, Dec. 16

Spread: OSU (7.5)

Over/under: 141.5

Moneyline: OSU -350 | ORU +02755

