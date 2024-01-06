What channel is Oklahoma State basketball vs. Baylor on today? Time and schedule

STILLWATER — The OSU men's basketball team tips off Big 12 play with a home game against No. 18-ranked Baylor at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Here's what you need to know about the matchup between the Cowboys (8-5) and the Bears (11-2):

What time does OSU basketball vs. Baylor start?

Date: Saturday, Jan. 6

Time: 2 p.m. CT

Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater

What channel is OSU vs. Baylor basketball on today?

Streaming: ESPN+/Big 12 Now

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

Oklahoma State vs. Baylor betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Jan. 5

Spread: Baylor (5.5)

Over/under: 148.5

Moneyline: N/A

