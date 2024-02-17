What channel is Oklahoma State basketball vs BYU on today? Time and schedule

Coach Mike Boynton and the Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-14, 2-9 Big 12) host the 19th-ranked BYU Cougars (18-6, 6-5) on Saturday. Here's what you need to know:

What time does Oklahoma State basketball vs. BYU start?

Date: Saturday, Feb. 17

Time: 1 p.m. CT

Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater

The Cowboys and Cougars will tip off their Big 12 college basketball game at 1 p.m. CT.

What channel is Oklahoma State vs. BYU basketball on today?

Streaming: ESPN+/Big 12 Now

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

James Westling (play-by-play) and Bryndon Manzer (analyst) will be the announcing crew for the ESPN+/Big 12 Now game.

Oklahoma State vs. BYU basketball betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Feb. 16

Spread: N/A

Over/under: N/A

Moneyline: N/A

