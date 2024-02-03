What channel is Oklahoma State basketball vs. Kansas State on today? Time, TV schedule

STILLWATER — The OSU men's basketball team returns home for a game against Kansas State at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Here's what you need to know about the matchup between the Cowboys (9-12, 1-7 Big 12) and the Wildcats (14-7, 4-4 Big 12):

What time does Oklahoma State basketball vs. Kansas State start?

Date: Saturday, Feb. 3

Time: 1 p.m. CT

Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater

The Cowboys and Wildcats will tip off their Big 12 college basketball game at 1 p.m. CT.

What channel is OSU vs. Kansas State basketball on today?

Streaming: ESPN+/Big 12 Now

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State basketball betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Saturday, Feb. 3

Spread: Kansas State (-1.5)

Over/under: 134.5

Moneyline: N/A

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

