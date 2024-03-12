What channel is Oklahoma State basketball vs. UCF on today? Time, odds, TV schedule

The OSU men's basketball team tips off the Big 12 tournament with a game against UCF at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in Kansas City, Missouri.

Here's what you need to know about the matchup between the No. 13-seeded Cowboys (12-19, 4-14 Big 12) and the No. 12-seeded Knights (16-14, 7-11 Big 12):

What time does Oklahoma State basketball vs. UCF start?

Date: Tuesday, March 12

Time: 11:30 a.m. CT

Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

The Cowboys and Knights will tip off their Big 12 college basketball game at 11:30 a.m. CT.

What channel is OSU vs. UCF basketball on today?

Streaming: ESPN+/Big 12 Now

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

Oklahoma State vs. UCF basketball betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, March 12

Spread: UCF (-4.5)

Over/under: 136.5

Moneyline: N/A

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State-UCF basketball channel, time, odds, streaming