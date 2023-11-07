What channel is Oklahoma State basketball vs. Abilene Christian on today? Time, TV

Coach Mike Boynton and the Oklahoma State Cowboys open the 2023-24 men's college basketball season Monday against Abilene Christian. Here's what you need to know:

Oklahoma State basketball vs. Abilene Christian start time

Date: Monday, Nov. 6

Start time: 8 p.m. CT

Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater

What channel is Oklahoma State vs. Abilene Christian on today?

TV channel: Only streaming on ESPN+

Streaming: Watch ESPN app, (here's how to stream it live)

