What channel is Oklahoma basketball vs. TCU on today? Time and schedule

NORMAN — The No. 9-ranked OU men's basketball team continues Big 12 play with a road game against TCU at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Here's what you need to know about the matchup between the Sooners (13-1) and the Horned Frogs (11-3):

More: Top-10 Sooners hoping success translates on the road this week

More: How OU basketball's Javian McCollum's 'great decisions' sparked Sooners past Iowa State

What time does OU basketball vs. TCU start?

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 10

Time: 8 p.m. CT

Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

The Sooners and Horned Frogs will tip off their Big 12 college basketball game at 8 p.m. CT.

OU basketball: Five things to know about the Sooners going into Big 12 play

What channel is OU vs. TCU basketball on today?

TV: ESPN2 (COX 28/HD 721, Dish 143, DirecTV 209, U-verse 606/HD 1606)

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

OU men's basketball: Sooners climb to No. 9 in AP Top 25 poll

Oklahoma vs. TCU betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Jan. 9

Spread: TCU (-4.5)

Over/under: 149.5

Moneyline: N/A

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: How to watch OU vs. TCU basketball: Channel, time for Sooners