What channel is Oklahoma basketball vs. Kansas on today? Time and schedule

NORMAN — The No. 9-ranked OU men's basketball team hits the road for a game against No. 3 Kansas at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Here's what you need to know about the matchup between the Sooners (13-2, 1-1 Big 12) and the Jayhawks (13-2, 1-1 Big 12):

What time does OU basketball vs. Kansas start?

Date: Saturday, Jan. 13

Time: 1 p.m. CT

Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

The Sooners and Jayhawks will tip off their Big 12 college basketball game at 1 p.m. CT.

What channel is OU vs. Kansas basketball on today?

Streaming: ESPN+/Big 12 Now

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

Mark Neely (play-by-play) and Tim Welsh (analyst) will be the announcing crew for the ESPN+/Big 12 Now game.

Oklahoma vs. Kansas betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Jan. 12

Spread: Kansas (-5.5)

Over/under: 142.5

Moneyline: N/A

