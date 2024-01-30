What channel is Oklahoma basketball vs. Kansas State on today? Time, TV schedule

The No. 23-ranked OU men's basketball team is set for a road game against Kansas State at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Here's what you need to know about the matchup between the Sooners (15-5, 3-4 Big 12) and the Wildcats (14-6, 4-3 Big 12):

What time does OU basketball vs. Kansas State start?

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 30

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

The Sooners and Wildcats will tip off their Big 12 college basketball game at 7 p.m. CT.

What channel is OU vs. Kansas State basketball on today?

Streaming: ESPN+/Big 12 Now

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

Mark Neely (play-by-play) and King McClure (analyst) will be the announcing crew for the ESPN+ game.

Oklahoma vs. Kansas State betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Jan. 30

Spread: Kansas State (-2.5)

Over/under: 138.5

Moneyline: N/A

