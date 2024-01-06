What channel is Oklahoma basketball vs. Iowa State on today? Time and schedule

NORMAN — The No. 11-ranked OU men's basketball team tips off Big 12 play with a home game against Iowa State at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Here's what you need to know about the matchup between the Sooners (12-1) and the Cyclones (11-2):

What time does OU basketball vs. Iowa State start?

Date: Saturday, Jan. 6

Time: 5 p.m. CT

Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman

The Sooners and Cyclones will tip off their Big 12 college basketball game at 5 p.m. CT.

What channel is OU vs. Iowa State basketball on today?

Streaming: ESPN+/Big 12 Now

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

Oklahoma vs. Iowa State betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Jan. 5

Spread: Oklahoma (-27.5)

Over/under: 156.5

Moneyline: N/A

