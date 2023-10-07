What channel is Ohio State vs. Maryland on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 6 matchup

Ohio State football is back from a bye week following its thrilling win over Notre Dame. Now, it will take on yet another undefeated team in Maryland.

The Buckeyes are 4-0, and back at home following a confidence-building, final-drive win over a top 10-ranked Fighting Irish team. Quarterback Kyle McCord put together the first game-winning drive of his career with the Buckeyes against the Irish. Now he faces another prolific, experienced quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa.

The Terrapins (the first team out of the US LBM Coaches Poll) have raced out to their first 5-0 start since 2001 under Tagovailoa and coach Mike Locksley. Their schedule so far has been relatively weak — Indiana, Michigan State, Virginia, Charlotte and Towson — but they've demolished every team they've played, scoring at least 30 points in all five games so far. Maryland has also beaten each of of its opponents by three or more scores.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Maryland vs. Ohio State:

WATCH: Watch Maryland vs. Ohio State on Fubo (free trial)

What channel is Ohio State vs. Maryland on today?

TV channel: Fox

Streaming: Fox Sports app/FoxSports.com, Fubo (free trial)

Maryland vs. Ohio State will air live on Fox. Fans looking to stream the game can find it on the Fox Sports app, FoxSports.com or on Fubo, which offers a free trial.

What time does Ohio State vs. Maryland start?

Date: Saturday, Oct. 7

Time: Noon ET

Maryland vs. Ohio State is this week's "Big Noon Kickoff" game on Fox and, appropriately, is scheduled to kick off at noon ET.

REQUIRED READING: Ohio State players energized by Ryan Day's postgame rant: 'It showed his true emotion'

Ohio State vs. Maryland odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Monday, Oct. 2

Spread: Ohio State (-19.5)

Over/under: 55.5

Ohio State 2023 schedule

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Ohio State 23, Indiana 3* Saturday, Sept. 9 Ohio State 35, Youngstown State 7 Saturday, Sept. 16 Ohio State 63, Western Kentucky 10 Saturday, Sept. 23 Ohio State 17, Notre Dame 14 Saturday, Sept. 30 BYE Saturday, Oct. 7 Maryland* Saturday, Oct. 14 at Purdue* Saturday, Oct. 21 No. 6 Penn State* Saturday, Oct. 28 at Wisconsin* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Rutgers* Saturday, Nov. 11 Michigan State* Saturday, Nov. 18 Minnesota* Saturday, Nov. 25 at No. 2 Michigan* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big Ten Championship Game (Indianapolis)

Maryland 2023 schedule

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Maryland 38, Towson 6 Saturday, Sept. 9 Maryland 38, Charlotte 20 Friday, Sept. 15 Maryland 42, Virginia 14 Saturday, Sept. 23 Maryland 31, Michigan State 9* Saturday, Sept. 30 Maryland 44, Indiana 17* Saturday, Oct. 7 at No. 3 Ohio State* Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Illinois* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 at Northwestern* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. No. 6 Penn State* Saturday, Nov. 11 at Nebraska* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. No. 2 Michigan* Saturday, Nov. 25 at Rutgers* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big Ten championship game (Indianapolis)

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Ohio State-Maryland channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info