What channel is the Ohio State football game on? Time, TV schedule for OSU vs. Notre Dame

Notre Dame week has arrived.

After winning its first three games of the 2023 season, Ohio State will travel to South Bend, Indiana Saturday for its first road meeting against the Fighting Irish since 1996.

The Buckeyes have won five of its seven meetings against Notre Dame, including their 2022 season opener against the Fighting Irish at Ohio Stadium.

Here's what else you need to know about Ohio State vs. Notre Dame.

What time is Ohio State vs. Notre Dame?

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m., Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Ind.

What channel is the Ohio State game on?

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on NBC.

Watch OSU football: Watch Ohio State vs. Notre Dame live with FUBO (free trial)

How can I watch the Ohio State-Notre Dame game without cable? Is OSU vs. ND streaming?

The Buckeyes' matchup against the Penguins will be available on any platform that offers NBC such as YouTubeTV, Hulu Live and Fubo TV, which offers a free trial.

OSU vs. ND is also available to be streamed on Peacock.

Who is announcing the Ohio State, Notre Dame game on NBC?

A former Penn State quarterback will be a part of the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame TV broadcast team Saturday night in South Bend.

Here are the announcers for the Ohio State-Notre Dame game:

Noah Eagle (play-by-play)

Todd Blackledge (analysis)

Kathryn Tappen (sideline)

How to listen to Ohio State vs. Notre Dame on the radio

Ohio State football is broadcasted live on WBNS-FM/AM (97.1/1460).

Paul Keels (play-by-play)

Jim Lachey (analysis)

Matt Andrews (sideline)

Notre Dame 2023 schedule: How are the Fighting Irish doing?

Notre Dame is undefeated through its first four games of the 2023 season.

The Fighting Irish have beaten Navy, Tennessee State, North Carolina State and Central Michigan by a combined score of 184-47.

Ohio State point spread vs. Notre Dame: Is OSU favored to win?

BetMGM has Ohio State as a 3-point favorite with the over/under set at 54.5 points.

DraftKings Sportsbook also has the Buckeyes as 3-point with the over/under set at 54 points, while Ohio State sits as 3.5-point favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

cgay@dispatch.com

@_ColinGay

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info