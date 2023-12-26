What channel is the Ohio State football game on? Time, TV channel for OSU-Missouri Cotton Bowl

Ohio State's 2023 season finale is coming Friday.

The No. 7 Buckeyes will take on No. 9 Missouri in the 2023 Cotton Bowl: OSU's third appearance in the game. Ohio State has never lost in the Cotton Bowl, beating Texas A&M in the 1987 game and Southern California in 2017.

Here's how to watch Ohio State vs. Missouri in the Cotton Bowl Friday.

What times does Ohio State play Missouri Friday in the 2023 Cotton Bowl?

Kickoff: 8 p.m., Dec. 29; AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Ohio State vs. Missouri: What channel is the Cotton Bowl on Friday?

Ohio State vs. Missouri will air on ESPN Dec. 29 at 8 p.m.

The Cotton Bowl will be Ohio State's first appearance on ESPN since its College Football Playoff semifinal loss to Georgia in 2022.

The Big Ten Conference's media rights deal, which began in 2023, is with CBS, FOX, NBC and NBC Universal's Peacock.

How can I watch the Ohio State-Missouri game without cable? Is the Cotton Bowl streaming?

Ohio State vs. Missouri will be available on any platform that offers ESPN such as YouTubeTV, Hulu Live and Fubo TV, which offers a free trial.

Ohio State vs. Missouri will also be available to be streamed on the ESPN app.

Who is announcing the Ohio State vs. Missouri game on ESPN Friday?

Here are the announcers for the Cotton Bowl game between Ohio State vs. Missouri:

Dave Pasch (play-by-play)

Dusty Dvoracek (analysis)

Tom Luginbill (sideline)

How to listen to Ohio State vs. Missouri on the radio

Ohio State football is broadcasted live on WBNS-FM/AM (97.1/1460).

Here are the announcers for the Ohio State-Minnesota game:

Paul Keels (play-by-play)

Jim Lachey (analysis)

Matt Andrews (sideline)

Missouri 2023 schedule: How are the Tigers doing?

Missouri comes in with past success against ranked opponents.

While both of the Tigers' losses came against ranked teams by 10 points or less, Missouri also recorded ranked wins against Kansas State, Kentucky and Tennessee.

Here's Missouri's schedule leading up to its meeting with Ohio State:

Aug. 31: Missouri 35, South Dakota 10

Sept. 9L Missouri 23, Middle Tennessee 19

Sept. 16: Missouri 30, Kansas State 27

Sept. 23: Missouri 34, Memphis 27

Sept. 30: Missouri 38, Vanderbilt 21

Oct. 7: LSU 49, Missouri 39

Oct. 14: Missouri 38, Kentucky 21

Oct. 21: Missouri 34, South Carolina 12

Nov. 4: Georgia 30, Missouri 21

Nov. 11: Missouri 36, Tennessee 7

Nov. 18: Missouri 33, Florida 31

Nov. 24: Missouri 48, Arkansas 14

Ohio State vs. Missouri spread: What is the OSU betting line in the Cotton Bowl?

Ohio State is looking for its eighth win against the spread in 2023 against Missouri. And while the Buckeyes were once 1-point underdogs against the Tigers, OSU is coming into the Cotton Bowl as a slight favorite.

Here are the latest spreads for the 2023 Cotton Bowl:

BetMGM: Ohio State -1, O/U 49 points

DraftKings: Ohio State -1, O/U 49 points

FanDuel: Ohio State -1.5, 48.5 points

Bet365: Ohio State -1, O/U 49 points

