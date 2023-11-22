What channel is the Ohio State football game on? Time, TV channel for OSU-Michigan

The Ohio State-Michigan game has arrived.

The Buckeyes will travel to Ann Arbor Saturday for a chance at their first win against the Wolverines since 2019. Ohio State has lost two straight games against Michigan in 2021 and 2022.

The winner of Ohio State vs. Michigan will play Iowa in the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis Dec. 2.

Here's how to watch Ohio State vs. Michigan Saturday.

When is Ohio State vs. Michigan?

Kickoff: 12 p.m., Nov. 25; Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan

What channel is the Ohio State-Michigan game on?

Ohio State vs. Michigan will kick off just after 12 p.m. on FOX as the network's "Big Noon Saturday" game of the week.

Watch Ohio State football: Watch Ohio State vs. Michigan live with FUBO (free trial)

How can I watch the Ohio State-Michigan game without cable? Is OSU vs. Michigan streaming?

The Buckeyes' matchup against the Wolverines will be available on any platform that offers FOX such as YouTubeTV, Hulu Live and Fubo TV, which offers a free trial.

OSU vs. Michigan is also available on the FOX Sports app.

Is Gus Johnson announcing OSU vs. Michigan?

Ohio State vs. Michigan will get FOX's "Big Noon Saturday" crew Saturday afternoon.

Here are the announcers for the Ohio State-Michigan game:

Gus Johnson (play-by-play)

Joel Klatt (analysis)

Jenny Taft (sideline)

Listen to Ohio State vs. Michigan on the radio

Ohio State football is broadcasted live on WBNS-FM/AM (97.1/1460).

Here are the announcers for the Ohio State-Michigan game:

Paul Keels (play-by-play)

Jim Lachey (analysis)

Matt Andrews (sideline)

2023 Michigan schedule: How are the Wolverines doing?

Michigan has eased through its 2023 schedule.

Through 10 games, the Wolverines have faced one ranked opponent — No. 10 Penn State in a 24-15 win against the Nittany Lions Nov. 11.

Through 11 games, Michigan has averaged 38.3 points per game. The Wolverines defense has allowed 99 total points.

Here's what Michigan's schedule has looked like before its meeting with Ohio State:

Sept. 2: Michigan 30, East Carolina 3

Sept. 9: Michigan 35, UNLV 7

Sept. 16: Michigan 31, Bowling Green 6

Sept. 23: Michigan 31, Rutgers 7

Sept. 30: Michigan 45, Nebraska 7

Oct. 7: Michigan 52, Minnesota 10

Oct. 14: Michigan 52, Indiana 7

Oct. 21: Michigan 49, Michigan State 0

Nov. 4: Michigan 41, Purdue 13

Nov. 11: Michigan 24, Penn State 15

Nov. 18: Michigan 31, Maryland 24

Ohio State vs. Michigan odds: Is OSU favored against Michigan?

Here's the Ohio State vs. Michigan spread according to many major sportsbooks:

DraftKings: Ohio State +3.5

FanDuel: Ohio State +3.5

BetMGM: Ohio State +3.5

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

cgay@dispatch.com

@_ColinGay

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: What time is Ohio State vs. Michigan? TV schedule, streaming info