What channel is the Ohio State football game on? Time, TV channel for OSU-Michigan State

Ohio State is heading back to prime time Saturday night.

Coming off a 35-16 road win against Rutgers, the Buckeyes will return home for a prime time game against Michigan State.

Ohio State has won seven straight against the Spartans including a 49-20 win in East Lansing last season.

Here's how to watch Ohio State vs. Michigan State Saturday.

What time does Ohio State play Michigan State Saturday?

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m., Nov. 11; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

What channel is Ohio State vs. Michigan State on Saturday?

Ohio State vs. Michigan State will be on NBC Saturday night. The Buckeyes' prime time matchup with the Spartans will be their fourth game on either NBC or Peacock in 2023.

How can I watch the Ohio State-Michigan State game without cable? Is OSU vs. MSU streaming?

The Buckeyes' matchup against the Spartans will be available on any platform that offers NBC such as YouTubeTV, Hulu Live and Fubo TV, which offers a free trial.

OSU vs. Michigan State is also available to be streamed on Peacock.

Who is announcing the Ohio State vs. Michigan State game on NBC Saturday?

Here are the announcers for the Ohio State-Michigan State game:

Noah Eagle (play-by-play)

Todd Blackledge (analysis)

Kathryn Tappen (sideline)

How to listen to Ohio State vs. Michigan State on the radio

Ohio State football is broadcasted live on WBNS-FM/AM (97.1/1460).

Here are the announcers for the Ohio State-Michigan State game:

Paul Keels (play-by-play)

Jim Lachey (analysis)

Matt Andrews (sideline)

Michigan State 2023 schedule: How are the Spartans doing?

Michigan State has struggled throughout its 2023 season.

With Mel Tucker, who was fired for cause after sexual harassment allegations Sept. 27, and Harlon Barnett at the helm, the Spartans have won three of its nine games, beating Central Michigan, Richmond and Nebraska.

Michigan State has also faced two other teams that are currently undefeated in Washington and Michigan, losing 41-7 and 49-0, respectively.

Here's Michigan State's schedule leading up to its meeting with Ohio State:

Sept. 1: Michigan State 31, Central Michigan 7

Sept. 9: Michigan State 45, Richmond 14

Sept. 16: No. 8 Washington 41, Michigan State 7

Sept. 23: Maryland 31, Michigan State 9

Sept. 30: Iowa 26, Michigan State 16

Oct. 14: Rutgers 27, Michigan State 24

Oct. 21: No. 2 Michigan 49, Michigan State 0

Oct. 28: Minnesota 27, Michigan State 12

Nov. 4: Michigan State 20, Nebraska 17

Ohio State vs. Michigan State spread: What the OSU betting line against MSU?

According to BetMGM, Ohio State is a 31.5-point favorite against Michigan State Saturday night with the over/under set at 47.5 points. The Buckeyes opened as a 30.5-point favorite against the Spartans.

Ohio State covered its 18.5-point road spread against Rutgers Saturday, beating the Scarlet Knights 35-16 at SHI Stadium. Overall, the Buckeyes are 5-4 against the spread.

Michigan State has won three of its nine games in 2023, but has covered the spread in four games.

