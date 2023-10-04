What channel is the Ohio State football game on? Time, TV channel for OSU-Maryland

Ohio State football returns home Saturday afternoon.

After their road win against Notre Dame Sept. 23 and their off week, the No. 4 Buckeyes return to Ohio Stadium Saturday for a matchup against undefeated Maryland.

Here's what you need to know about Ohio State's meeting with the Terrapins.

What time does Ohio State play Maryland?

Kickoff: 12 p.m., Oct. 7; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

What channel is Ohio State vs. Maryland on?

Ohio State vs. Maryland will kick off at noon Saturday on FOX.

How can I watch the Ohio State-Maryland game without cable? Is OSU vs. Maryland streaming?

The Buckeyes' matchup against the Terrapins will be available on any platform that offers FOX such as YouTubeTV, Hulu Live and Fubo TV, which offers a free trial.

OSU vs. Maryland is also available on the FOX Sports app.

Who is announcing the Ohio State, Maryland game on FOX?

Ohio State football will be in the "Big Noon Saturday" slot on FOX.

Here are the announcers for the Ohio State-Maryland game:

Gus Johnson (play-by-play)

Joel Klatt (analysis)

Jenny Taft (sideline)

How to listen to Ohio State vs. Maryland on the radio

Ohio State football is broadcasted live on WBNS-FM/AM (97.1/1460).

Paul Keels (play-by-play)

Jim Lachey (analysis)

Matt Andrews (sideline)

Maryland 2023 schedule: How are the Terrapins doing?

Maryland has not lost a game in 2023.

The Terrapins have started the season with wins against Towson, Charlotte, Virginia, Michigan State and Indiana. Their win streak dates back to the end of the 2022 season with wins against Rutgers and North Carolina State.

The Buckeyes' game against Maryland Saturday will be the first time since 1940 that Ohio State has faced five straight previously undefeated college football teams in a row to begin a season.

Ohio State vs. Maryland spread: How much are the Buckeyes favored?

Ohio State is an 18.5-point favorite against the Terrapins per BetMGM. The over/under for the OSU-Maryland game is set at 55.5 points.

Through four games, Ohio State has only one win against the spread, covering its 30-point spread against Western Kentucky Sept. 16.

In five games, Maryland has posted a 3-2 record against the spread, covering its 14-point spread against Indiana last week.

