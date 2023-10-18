What channel is the Ohio State football game on? Time, TV channel for OSU-Penn State

The battle for the Big Ten East begins in Columbus Saturday.

No. 3 Ohio State will host No. 7 Penn State at Ohio Stadium Saturday: two of the three Big Ten East teams — along with Michigan — that remain undefeated.

Ohio State has won six straight against the Nittany Lions, last losing to Penn State in State College, Pennsylvania in 2016.

Ohio State has not lost to Penn State in Columbus since 2011.

Here's how to watch Ohio State vs. Penn State Saturday.

What time does Ohio State play Penn State?

Kickoff: 12:14 p.m., Oct. 21; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

What channel is Ohio State vs. Penn State on?

Ohio State vs. Penn State will kick off Saturday on FOX as the network's "Big Noon Saturday" game of the week.

How can I watch the Ohio State-Penn State game without cable? Is OSU vs. PSU streaming?

The Buckeyes' matchup against the Nittany Lions will be available on any platform that offers FOX such as YouTubeTV, Hulu Live and Fubo TV, which offers a free trial.

OSU vs. Penn State is also available on the FOX Sports app.

Who is announcing the Ohio State, Penn State game on FOX?

Ohio State football will be in the "Big Noon Saturday" slot on FOX.

Here are the announcers for the Ohio State-Penn State game:

Gus Johnson (play-by-play)

Joel Klatt (analysis)

Jenny Taft (sideline)

How to listen to Ohio State vs. Penn State on the radio

Ohio State football is broadcasted live on WBNS-FM/AM (97.1/1460).

Paul Keels (play-by-play)

Jim Lachey (analysis)

Matt Andrews (sideline)

Penn State 2023 schedule: How are the Nittany Lions doing?

Penn State joins Ohio State and Michigan as one of three Big Ten East teams that remain undefeated.

The No. 7 Nittany Lions have six wins in six games against West Virginia, Delaware, Illinois, Iowa, Northwestern and Massachusetts, and are off to their best start since 2019.

Ohio State vs. Penn State spread: What's the betting line for OSU vs. PSU?

BetMGM has Ohio State as a 4.5-point favorite against Penn State Saturday, with the over/under set at 47.5 points.

Ohio State has covered the spread in three of its six games in 2023, while Penn State has covered in each of its six wins.

