What channel is the Ohio State football game on? Time, TV schedule for OSU vs. Western Kentucky

Ohio State will continue its 2023 home schedule Saturday afternoon.

Coming off a 35-7 win against Youngstown State in their home opener at Ohio Stadium, the Buckeyes will take the field in Columbus Saturday

Here's what else you need to know about Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky.

What time is Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky?

Kickoff: 4 p.m., Ohio Stadium, Columbus

What channel is the Ohio State game on?

Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky is on FOX.

Watch OSU football: Watch Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky live with FUBO (free trial)

How can I watch the Ohio State-Western Kentucky game without cable? Is OSU vs. WKU streaming?

The Buckeyes' matchup against the Hilltoppers will be available on any platform that offers Big Ten Network such as YouTubeTV, Hulu Live and Fubo TV, which offers a free trial.

OSU vs. Western Kentucky will also be live on the FOX Sports app.

Who is announcing the Ohio State, Western Kentucky game on FOX?

Here are the announcers for the Ohio State-Western Kentucky game:

Jason Benetti (play-by-play)

Brock Huard (analysis)

Allison Williams (sideline)

How to listen to Ohio State vs. Youngstown State on the radio

Ohio State football is on WBNS-FM/AM (97.1/1460)

Here's who will announce Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky:

Paul Keels (play-by-play)

Jim Lachey (analysis)

Matt Andrews (sideline)

Western Kentucky football 2023 season: How is the Hilltoppers' season going?

Coming off a nine-win season that ended with a R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl win against South Alabama, Western Kentucky is off to an undefeated start, beating South Florida and Houston Christian in the first two games of the season.

The Hilltoppers are led by quarterback Austin Reed, who has six touchdowns and no interceptions in two games, completing 67.5% of his passes for 589 yards. He leads Conference USA with an average of 315 yards per game and eight touchdowns.

Western Kentucky has the top scoring offense in the conference, averaging 46.5 points per game.

What is the Ohio State point spread vs. Western Kentucky?

According to BetMGM, Ohio State is a 27.5-point favorite ahead of its first-ever football game against Western Kentucky along with -10000 odds as the money line favorite. Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky also has an over/under set at 63.5 points.

Through two games, Ohio State is winless against the spread in 2023.

Ohio State football schedule 2023

Here's what Ohio State's 2023 football schedule looks like.

