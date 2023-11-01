What channel is the Ohio State football game on? Time, TV channel for OSU-Rutgers

Ohio State is back on the road this week.

After being ranked as the No. 1 team in the country in the first College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday night, the Buckeyes will travel to Piscataway, New Jersey for their annual meeting with Rutgers.

Ohio State has won nine straight against the Scarlet Knights dating back to their arrival into the Big Ten in 2014.

Here's how to watch Ohio State vs. Rutgers Saturday.

What time does Ohio State play Rutgers Saturday?

Kickoff: 12 p.m., Nov. 4; SHI Stadium, Piscataway, New Jersey

What channel is Ohio State vs. Rutgers on Saturday?

Ohio State vs. Rutgers will be on CBS. The Buckeyes' matchup with the Scarlet Knights will be their second game on CBS during the 2023 season.

How can I watch the Ohio State-Rutgers game without cable? Is OSU vs. Rutgers streaming?

The Buckeyes' matchup against Indiana will be available on any platform that offers CBS such as YouTubeTV, Hulu Live and Fubo TV, which offers a free trial.

Paramount Plus will also stream any college football game televised on CBS.

Who is announcing the Ohio State vs. Rutgers game on CBS Saturday?

Here are the announcers for the Ohio State-Rutgers game:

Tom McCarthy (play-by-play)

Ross Tucker (analysis)

Tiffany Blackmon (sideline)

How to listen to Ohio State vs. Rutgers on the radio

Ohio State football is broadcasted live on WBNS-FM/AM (97.1/1460).

Here are the announcers for the Ohio State-Rutgers game:

Paul Keels (play-by-play)

Jim Lachey (analysis)

Matt Andrews (sideline)

Rutgers 2023 schedule: How are the Scarlet Knights doing?

Through eight games, Rutgers is already bowl eligible for the second time in three seasons, earning wins against Northwestern, Temple, Virginia Tech, Wagner, Michigan State and Indiana.

Here's Rutgers' schedule leading up to its meeting with Ohio State:

Sept. 3: Rutgers 24, Northwestern 7

Sept. 9: Rutgers 36, Temple 7

Sept. 16: Rutgers 35, Virginia Tech 16

Sept. 23: No. 2 Michigan 31, Rutgers 7

Sept. 30: Rutgers 52, Wagner 3

Oct. 7: Wisconsin 24, Rutgers 13

Oct. 14: Rutgers 27, Michigan State 24

Oct. 21: Rutgers 31, Indiana 14

Ohio State vs. Rutgers spread: What the OSU betting line against Rutgers?

Ohio State opened as at least an 18-point favorite against Rutgers ahead of Saturday's noon kickoff with the over/under set for at least 42.5 points.

Ohio State did not cover its 14.5-point spread in its 24-10 win against Wisconsin. The Buckeyes have covered in four of their eight wins this season.

Rutgers has covered each of its six wins in 2023, including its six-point spread against Indiana where the Scarlet Knights beat the Hoosiers 31-14.

