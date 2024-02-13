What channel is the Ohio State basketball game on? How to watch OSU-Wisconsin

After snapping a five-game losing streak in dramatic fashion, Ohio State will go to Wisconsin in search of its first road win in more than a year.

On Saturday afternoon, the Buckeyes forced overtime and then double overtime before taking down Maryland, 79-75, inside Value City Arena. They did it thanks to a standout performance from sophomore guard Bruce Thornton, who had the final go-ahead shot.

Ohio State leads the all-time series 91-76. Wisconsin holds a 6-4 advantage in the last 10 games including a 71-60 win in Columbus on Jan. 10.

Ohio State is coached by Chris Holtmann, who is in his seventh season with the program. Wisconsin is led by Greg Gard, who is in his ninth season with the Badgers.

Here's how to watch Ohio State vs. Wisconsin on Tuesday.

What time does Ohio State play Wisconsin on Tuesday?

Tipoff: 9 p.m., Feb. 13; Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin

What channel is Ohio State vs. Wisconsin on Tuesday?

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin will be on Peacock.

How can I watch the Ohio State-Wisconsin game without cable? Is OSU vs. Wisconsin streaming?

Streaming is the only option to watch the game against the Cornhuskers. A number of Ohio State games will be streaming-only this season.

Who is announcing the Ohio State vs. Wisconsin game on Peacock on Tuesday?

Here are the announcers for the Ohio State-Wisconsin game:

Paul Burmeister

Robbie Hummel

How to listen to Ohio State vs. Wisconsin on the radio

Ohio State men's basketball is broadcasted live on WBNS-FM/AM (97.1/1460).

Here are the announcers for the Ohio State-Wisconsin game:

Paul Keels (play-by-play)

Ron Stokes (analysis)

How have Ohio State and Wisconsin done so far this season?

Ohio State opened its season with a 79-73 win against Oakland at Value City Arena on Nov. 6. Afterward, Golden Grizzlies coach Greg Kampe called freshman guard Bruce Thornton "a man" for his play. The Buckeyes followed that with a 73-66 loss to No. 15 Texas A&M on Nov. 10 before beating Merrimack 76-52 on Nov. 15 and Western Michigan 73-56 on Nov. 19.

The Buckeyes then defeated No. 17 Alabama 92-81 on Nov. 24 and Santa Clara 86-56 to win the Emerald Coast Classic championship. They returned home and defeated Central Michigan, 88-61, on Nov. 29 and opened Big Ten play with an 84-74 win against Minnesota in their Big Ten opener before beating Miami (Ohio) three days later.

Penn State then handed Ohio State an 83-80 defeat on Dec. 9 before the Buckeyes bounced back with a win against UCLA to improve to 9-2. Ohio State then beat New Orleans one week later, took down West Virginia 78-75 in overtime on Dec. 30 in Cleveland and outlasted Rutgers 76-72 on Jan. 3 before the Jan. 6 loss at Indiana, Jan. 10 loss to Wisconsin and Jan. 15 loss at Michigan.

On Jan. 20, the Buckeyes took down Penn State, 79-67, behind a balanced scoring attack featuring four players in double figures. It's been the lone recent bright spot: Ohio State lost at Nebraska, 83-79 on Jan. 23, at Northwestern 83-58 on Jan. 27, at home against Illinois 87-75 on Jan. 30, 79-77 at Iowa on Feb. 1 and Feb. 6 against Indiana before beating Maryland.

One day after the Jan. 27 loss at Northwestern, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith voiced his public support for the remainder of the season for coach Chris Holtmann.

The loss to Iowa was Ohio State's 15th straight road defeat, and afterward Holtmann downplayed the notion that he's feeling pressure of coaching for his job.

No. 20 Wisconsin is 16-8 overall and 8-5 in the Big Ten. Most recently, the Badgers lost at Rutgers, 78-56, on Saturday. Wisconsin has lost four straight games.

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin spread: What is the OSU betting line against Wisconsin?

Ohio State is a 9-point underdog against Wisconsin. The over-under is 139.5 points.

