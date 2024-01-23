What channel is the Ohio State basketball game on? How to watch OSU-Nebraska

After breaking a three-game losing streak with Saturday's win against Penn State, Ohio State hits the road for a Tuesday night game at Nebraska.

The Buckeyes took down Penn State, 79-67, behind a balanced scoring attack featuring four players in double figures. It ended a skid that started with a 71-65 loss at Indiana on Jan. 6, a 71-60 home loss to No. 15 Wisconsin on Jan. 10 and a 73-65 loss at Michigan on Jan. 15.

Ohio State leads the all-time series, 20-6, but Nebraska has won the last two meetings.

Ohio State is coached by Chris Holtmann, who is in his seventh season with the program. Nebraska is led by Fred Hoiberg, who is in his fifth season with the Cornhuskers.

Here's how to watch Ohio State vs. Nebraska on Tuesday.

What time does Ohio State play Nebraska on Tuesday?

Tipoff: 7 p.m., Jan. 23; Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska.

What channel is Ohio State vs. Nebraska on Tuesday?

Ohio State vs. Nebraska will be on Peacock.

How can I watch the Ohio State-Nebraska game without cable? Is OSU vs. Nebraska streaming?

Streaming is the only option to watch the game against the Cornhuskers. A number of Ohio State games will be streaming-only this season.

Who is announcing the Ohio State vs. Nebraska game on Peacock on Tuesday?

Here are the announcers for the Ohio State-Nebraska game:

Jac Collinsworth

Stephen Bardo

How to listen to Ohio State vs. Nebraska on the radio

Ohio State men's basketball is broadcasted live on WBNS-FM/AM (97.1/1460).

Paul Keels (play-by-play)

Ron Stokes (analysis)

How have Ohio State and Nebraska done so far this season?

Ohio State opened its season with a 79-73 win against Oakland at Value City Arena on Nov. 6. Afterward, Golden Grizzlies coach Greg Kampe called freshman guard Bruce Thornton "a man" for his play. The Buckeyes followed that with a 73-66 loss to No. 15 Texas A&M on Nov. 10 before beating Merrimack 76-52 on Nov. 15 and Western Michigan 73-56 on Nov. 19.

The Buckeyes then defeated No. 17 Alabama 92-81 on Nov. 24 and Santa Clara 86-56 to win the Emerald Coast Classic championship. They returned home and defeated Central Michigan, 88-61, on Nov. 29 and opened Big Ten play with an 84-74 win against Minnesota in their Big Ten opener before beating Miami (Ohio) three days later.

Penn State then handed Ohio State an 83-80 defeat on Dec. 9 before the Buckeyes bounced back with a win against UCLA to improve to 9-2. Ohio State then beat New Orleans one week later, took down West Virginia 78-75 in overtime on Dec. 30 in Cleveland and outlasted Rutgers 76-72 on Jan. 3 before the Jan. 6 loss at Indiana, Jan. 10 loss to Wisconsin and Jan. 15 loss at Michigan.

Nebraska is 14-5 overall and 4-4 in the Big Ten. Most recently, the Cornhuskers beat Northwestern, 75-69, at home on Saturday.

Ohio State vs. Nebraska spread: What is the OSU betting line against Nebraska?

Ohio State is a 2.5-point underdog against Nebraska. The over-under is 149.5 points.

