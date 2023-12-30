What channel is the Ohio State basketball game on? How to watch OSU-West Virginia

After a nine-day layoff for Christmas, the Ohio State men's basketball team returns to action Saturday night for a neutral-site game against West Virginia. As the final game of a tripleheader, the Buckeyes will play the Mountaineers at Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse as part of the Legends of Basketball Showcase.

Ohio will play Davidson at 1:30 p.m. and Akron will face St. Bonaventure at 4:30 before the Buckeyes and Mountaineers play in the nightcap. One ticket gets fans access to all three games.

The last time out, Ohio State beat New Orleans, 78-36, in a game the Buckeyes claimed as a "culture win." Coach Chris Holtmann and starting center Felix Okpara missed the game with the flu.

Ohio State leads the all-time series, 9-8, but West Virginia has won eight of the last nine meetings including the most recent one. On Dec. 29, 2019, the Mountaineers beat the Buckeyes, 77-68, in a game that Kyle Young played with an appendix that would be removed afterward.

Ohio State is coached by Chris Holtmann, who is in his seventh season with the program. West Virginia is led by Josh Eilert, who is the program's interim coach.

Here's how to watch Ohio State vs. West Virginia on Saturday.

What time does Ohio State play West Virginia on Saturday?

Tipoff: 7 p.m., Dec. 30; Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland

What channel is Ohio State vs. West Virginia on Saturday?

Ohio State vs. West Virginia will be on FOX.

How can I watch the Ohio State-West Virginia game without cable? Is OSU vs. West Virginia streaming?

FOX is the sixth different platform to broadcast or stream an Ohio State game this year. It can be streamed on the FOX or FOX Sports apps, depending on your cable provider. A number of Ohio State games will be streaming-only this season.

Who is announcing the Ohio State vs. West Virginia game on FOX on Saturday?

Here are the announcers for the Ohio State-West Virginia game:

Jason Benetti

Jim Jackson

How to listen to Ohio State vs. West Virginia on the radio

Ohio State men's basketball is broadcasted live on WBNS-FM/AM (97.1/1460).

Here are the announcers for the Ohio State-West Virginia game:

Matt Andrews (play-by-play)

Ron Stokes (analysis)

How have Ohio State and West Virginia done so far this season?

Ohio State opened its season with a 79-73 win against Oakland at Value City Arena on Nov. 6. Afterward, Golden Grizzlies coach Greg Kampe called freshman guard Bruce Thornton "a man" for his play. The Buckeyes followed that with a 73-66 loss to No. 15 Texas A&M on Nov. 10 before beating Merrimack 76-52 on Nov. 15 and Western Michigan 73-56 on Nov. 19.

The Buckeyes then defeated No. 17 Alabama 92-81 on Nov. 24 and Santa Clara 86-56 to win the Emerald Coast Classic championship. They returned home and defeated Central Michigan, 88-61, on Nov. 29 and opened Big Ten play with an 84-74 win against Minnesota in their Big Ten opener before beating Miami (Ohio) three days later.

Penn State then handed Ohio State an 83-80 defeat on Dec. 9 before the Buckeyes bounced back with a win against UCLA to improve to 9-2. Ohio State then beat New Orleans one week later.

West Virginia is 5-7 overall and in a state of flux after the firing of longtime coach Bob Huggins during the offseason. The Mountaineers have had the roster change due to eligibility issues and injuries, but most recently they beat Toledo, 91-81, on Dec. 23.

Ohio State vs. West Virginia spread: What the OSU betting line against West Virginia?

Ohio State is a 9.5-point favorite against West Virginia. The over-under is 141.5 points.

