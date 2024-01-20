What channel is the Ohio State basketball game on? How to watch OSU-Penn State

With a three-game losing streak, Ohio State returns home to host Penn State for a noon game at Value City Arena.

On Monday, the Buckeyes took a 73-65 loss at Michigan in a noon game played inside the Crisler Center. It followed a 71-60 home loss to No. 15 Wisconsin on Jan. 10 and a 71-65 loss at Indiana on Jan. 6.

Ohio State leads the all-time series, 42-22, but Penn State has won the last three meetings. The Nittany Lions beat the Buckeyes, 83-80, on Dec. 9.

Ohio State is coached by Chris Holtmann, who is in his seventh season with the program. Penn State is led by Mike Rhoades, who is in his first season with the Nittany Lions.

Here's how to watch Ohio State vs. Penn State on Saturday.

What time does Ohio State play Penn State on Saturday?

Tipoff: Noon, Jan. 20; Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio.

What channel is Ohio State vs. Penn State on Saturday?

Ohio State vs. Penn State will be on the Big Ten Network.

How can I watch the Ohio State-Penn State game without cable? Is OSU vs. Penn State streaming?

Streaming is an option to watch the game against the Nittany Lions. A number of Ohio State games will be streaming-only this season. Fans can stream this game on the FOX Sports app, which is accessible via your cable login.

Who is announcing the Ohio State vs. Penn State game on BTN on Saturday?

Here are the announcers for the Ohio State-Penn State game:

Jeff Levering

Stephen Bardo

How to listen to Ohio State vs. Penn State on the radio

Ohio State men's basketball is broadcasted live on WBNS-FM/AM (97.1/1460).

Here are the announcers for the Ohio State-Penn State game:

Paul Keels (play-by-play)

Ron Stokes (analysis)

How have Ohio State and Penn State done so far this season?

Ohio State opened its season with a 79-73 win against Oakland at Value City Arena on Nov. 6. Afterward, Golden Grizzlies coach Greg Kampe called freshman guard Bruce Thornton "a man" for his play. The Buckeyes followed that with a 73-66 loss to No. 15 Texas A&M on Nov. 10 before beating Merrimack 76-52 on Nov. 15 and Western Michigan 73-56 on Nov. 19.

The Buckeyes then defeated No. 17 Alabama 92-81 on Nov. 24 and Santa Clara 86-56 to win the Emerald Coast Classic championship. They returned home and defeated Central Michigan, 88-61, on Nov. 29 and opened Big Ten play with an 84-74 win against Minnesota in their Big Ten opener before beating Miami (Ohio) three days later.

Penn State then handed Ohio State an 83-80 defeat on Dec. 9 before the Buckeyes bounced back with a win against UCLA to improve to 9-2. Ohio State then beat New Orleans one week later, took down West Virginia 78-75 in overtime on Dec. 30 in Cleveland and outlasted Rutgers 76-72 on Jan. 3 before the Jan. 6 loss at Indiana, Jan. 10 loss to Wisconsin and Jan. 15 loss at Michigan.

Penn State is 9-9 overall and 3-4 in the Big Ten. Most recently, the Nittany Lions beat Wisconsin, 87-83, at home on Tuesday.

Ohio State vs. Penn State spread: What is the OSU betting line against Penn State?

Ohio State is a 10-point favorite against Penn State. The over-under is 150.5 points.

