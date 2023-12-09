What channel is the Ohio State basketball game on? How to watch OSU-Penn State

Riding a seven-game winning streak, the Ohio State men's basketball team will return to Big Ten play and also play its first true road game of the season as it goes to Penn State on Saturday.

Penn State has won the last two games between the teams. The Nittany Lions beat the Buckeyes, 75-71, at Value City Arena on Feb. 23 in the lone meeting of the season between the programs.

Ohio State is coached by Chris Holtmann, who is in his seventh season with the program. Penn State is led by former VCU coach Mike Rhoades, who is in his first season with the program.

Here's how to watch Ohio State vs. Penn State on Saturday.

What time does Ohio State play Penn State on Saturday?

Tipoff: 6 p.m., Dec. 9; Bryce Jordan Center, State College, Pennsylvania

What channel is Ohio State vs. Penn State on Saturday?

Ohio State vs. Penn State will be on the Big Ten Network.

How can I watch the Ohio State-Penn State game without cable? Is OSU vs. Penn State streaming?

Streaming is an option to watch the game against the Nittany Lions. A number of Ohio State games will be streaming-only this season. Fans can stream this game on the FOX Sports app, which is accessible via your cable login.

Who is announcing the Ohio State vs. Penn State game on the Big Ten Network on Saturday?

Here are the announcers for the Ohio State-Penn State game:

Wayne Randazzo

Jess Settles

How to listen to Ohio State vs. Penn State on the radio

Ohio State men's basketball is broadcasted live on WBNS-FM/AM (97.1/1460).

Here are the announcers for the Ohio State-Penn State game:

Paul Keels (play-by-play)

Ron Stokes (analysis)

How have Ohio State and Penn State done so far this season?

Ohio State opened its season with a 79-73 win against Oakland at Value City Arena on Nov. 6. Afterward, Golden Grizzlies coach Greg Kampe called freshman guard Bruce Thornton "a man" for his play. The Buckeyes followed that with a 73-66 loss to No. 15 Texas A&M on Nov. 10 before beating Merrimack 76-52 on Nov. 15 and Western Michigan 73-56 on Nov. 19.

The Buckeyes then defeated No. 17 Alabama 92-81 on Nov. 24 and Santa Clara 86-56 to win the Emerald Coast Classic championship. They returned home and defeated Central Michigan, 88-61, on Nov. 29 and opened Big Ten play with an 84-74 win against Minnesota in Sunday's Big Ten opener before beating Miami (Ohio) on Wednesday.

The Nittany Lions won their first four games but enter Saturday's game having lost five straight. Penn State has lost to Texas A&M, Butler (led by former Ohio State coach Thad Matta), VCU, Bucknell and Maryland. The loss to Bucknell was the first to a sub-300 KenPom.com team in program history.

Ohio State vs. Penn State spread: What the OSU betting line against Penn State?

Ohio State is a 5.5-point favorite against Penn State. The over-under is 147.5 points.

