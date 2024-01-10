What channel is the Ohio State basketball game on? How to watch OSU-Wisconsin

Four days after a four-game winning streak came to an end at Indiana, Ohio State returns home to host No. 15 Wisconsin.

The last time out, Ohio State lost at Indiana, 71-65, on Saturday night inside Assembly Hall.

Ohio State leads the all-time series, 95-77, but Wisconsin has won three of the last four meetings at Value City Arena and eight of the last 13 games overall.

Ohio State is coached by Chris Holtmann, who is in his seventh season with the program. Wisconsin is led by Greg Gard, who is in his ninth season with the Badgers.

Here's how to watch Ohio State vs. Wisconsin on Wednesday.

What time does Ohio State play Wisconsin on Wednesday?

Tipoff: 8:30 p.m., Jan. 10; Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio

What channel is Ohio State vs. Wisconsin on Wednesday?

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin will be on the Big Ten Network.

How can I watch the Ohio State-Wisconsin game without cable? Is OSU vs. Wisconsin streaming?

Streaming is an option to watch the game against the Badgers. A number of Ohio State games will be streaming-only this season. Fans can stream this game on the FOX Sports app, which is accessible via your cable login.

Who is announcing the Ohio State vs. Wisconsin game on BTN on Wednesday?

Here are the announcers for the Ohio State-Wisconsin game:

Kevin Kugler

Robbie Hummel

How to listen to Ohio State vs. Wisconsin on the radio

Ohio State men's basketball is broadcasted live on WBNS-FM/AM (97.1/1460).

Here are the announcers for the Ohio State-Wisconsin game:

Paul Keels (play-by-play)

Ron Stokes (analysis)

How have Ohio State and Wisconsin done so far this season?

Ohio State opened its season with a 79-73 win against Oakland at Value City Arena on Nov. 6. Afterward, Golden Grizzlies coach Greg Kampe called freshman guard Bruce Thornton "a man" for his play. The Buckeyes followed that with a 73-66 loss to No. 15 Texas A&M on Nov. 10 before beating Merrimack 76-52 on Nov. 15 and Western Michigan 73-56 on Nov. 19.

The Buckeyes then defeated No. 17 Alabama 92-81 on Nov. 24 and Santa Clara 86-56 to win the Emerald Coast Classic championship. They returned home and defeated Central Michigan, 88-61, on Nov. 29 and opened Big Ten play with an 84-74 win against Minnesota in their Big Ten opener before beating Miami (Ohio) three days later.

Penn State then handed Ohio State an 83-80 defeat on Dec. 9 before the Buckeyes bounced back with a win against UCLA to improve to 9-2. Ohio State then beat New Orleans one week later, took down West Virginia 78-75 in overtime on Dec. 30 in Cleveland and outlasted Rutgers 76-72 on Jan. 3 before the Jan. 7 loss at Indiana.

Wisconsin is 11-3 overall and the lone unbeaten team remaining in the Big Ten at 3-0. The Badgers beat Nebraska, 88-72, on Jan. 6.

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin spread: What is the OSU betting line against Wisconsin?

Ohio State is a 1.0-point favorite against Wisconsin. The over-under is 141.5 points.

