What channel is Oakland vs NC State basketball on today? Time, TV schedule for March Madness game

Greg Kampe, Jack Gohlke and the 14 seed Oakland basketball team (24-11, 15-5 Horizon) made history on Thursday with the program's first-ever first-round victory in the NCAA Tournament, vs. 3 seed Kentucky.

Now, the Golden Grizzlies will seek to do it again. Their next opponent: an NC State team (23-14, 9-11 ACC) that stole a March Madness bid with five consecutive ACC Tournament victories. Kevin Keatts' Wolfpack extended that win streak to six games on Thursday with an 80-67 victory over 6 seed Texas Tech.

Oakland, of course, has already secured perhaps the program-defining win, at the expense of John Calipari and the Wildcats. Though it was an upset, Gohlke (whose 10 3-pointers spurred the Golden Grizzlies to victory) claimed his team's not a Cinderella. They'll put that statement to the test against an NC State team who very well could be categorized as one.

The Wolfpack are comming off a victory vs. the Red Raiders in which four players scored in double digits, led by 21 points from Ben Middlebrooks off the bench. Mohamed Diarra, who is observing Ramadan, also scored 17 points and nabbed 12 rebounds for NC State.

Here's everything you need to know of Oakland's second-round game — its first in program history — against NC State, including time, TV channel, streaming options, betting odds and more:

What channel is Oakland vs. NC State on today?

Channel: TBS

Streaming: NCAA March Madness Live app | Sling TV

Oakland and NC State's game will air on TBS. Streaming options include the NCAA March Madness Live app, which will show every game of the 2024 NCAA Tournament, or Sling TV, which carries select games. Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Steve Lappas (analyst) and Evan Washburn (reporter) will be on the call.

Oakland vs. NC State start time

Date: Saturday, March 23

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

The Golden Grizzlies and Wolfpack will tip off their game at 7:10 p.m. ET from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

Oakland vs. NC State betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, March 22

Spread: NC State (-6.5)

Over/under: 146.5

Moneyline: NC State -275 | Oakland +220

Oakland basketball schedule 2023-24

Here are Oakland's last five results. For the Golden Grizzlies' full schedule this season, click here.

Date Opponent Saturday, March 2 Oakland 75, Detroit Mercy 70 Thursday, March 7 Oakland 75, Purdue-Fort Wayne 65 (Horizon League Tournament) Monday, March 11 Oakland 74, Cleveland State 71 (Horizon League) Tuesday, March 12 Oakland 82, Milwaukee 76 (Horizon League) Thursday, March 21 Oakoland 80, Kentucky 76 Saturday, March 23 vs. NC State (NCAA Tournament)

NC State basketball schedule 2023-24

Here are NC State's last five results. For the Wolfpack's full schedule this season, click here.

Date Opponent Wednesday, March 13 NC State 83, Syracuse 65 (ACC Tournament) Thursday, March 14 NC State 74, Duke 69 (ACC Tournament) Friday, March 15 NC State 73, Virginia 65 (OT) (ACC Tournament) Saturday, March 16 NC State 84, North Carolina 76 (ACC) Friday, March 21 NC State 80, Texas Tech 67 (NCAA Tournament) Saturday, March 23 vs. Oakland (NCAA Tournament)

