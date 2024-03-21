What channel is Oakland vs Kentucky basketball on today? Time, TV schedule for March Madness game

Oakland basketball looks to stay hot as it it makes its first foray into the NCAA Tournamentc under coach Greg Kampe since 2011.

The Golden Grizzlies, winners of the Horizon League Tournament, started the season 6-8 but have won 17 of their last 20 games. Now they'll aim to be the latest 14 seed to upset a 3 seed when they take on Kentucky on Thursday.

Oakland is led by Horizon League Player of the Year Trey Townsend, who averaged 16.9 points per game this season and scored 38 in Oakland's conference championship win over Milwaukee. The team will likely need to rely on him heavily as it keeps up with the Wildcats' potent offense, which ranks second nationally in scoring (89.4 points per game).

Kentucky is led by freshmen phenom guards Rob Dillingham and Reed Sheppard, who are both projected NBA lottery picks and average 15.4 and 12.8 points per game, respectively. The Wildcats also boast fifth-year guard Antonio Reeves, who's averaging 20 points per game this season in his second season with Kentucky after transferring to Illinois State.

Here's how to watch Oakland's game against Kentucky on Thursday:

What channel is Oakland vs. Kentucky on today?

TV channel: CBS

Streaming: NCAA March Madness Live app, Fubo (free trial)

Oakland-Kentucky will air live on CBS, with streaming options on the NCAA March Madness Live app or Fubo, which carries CBS and offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Oakland vs. Kentucky start time

Date: Thursday, March 21

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

The Golden Grizzlies-Wildcats game will tip off at 7:10 p.m. ET on Thursday from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

Oakland vs. Kentucky betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Monday, March 18

Spread: Kentucky (-13.5)

Over/under: 162.5

Moneyline: Kentucky -1200 | Oakland +750

Oakland basketball schedule 2023-24

Here are Oakland's last five results. For Oakland's full schedule this season, click here.

Date Opponent Saturday, Feb. 25 Wright State 96, Oakland 75 Saturday, March 2 Oakland 75, Detroit Mercy 70 Thursday, March 7 Oakland 75, Purdue-Fort Wayne 65 (Horizon League Tournament) Monday, March 11 Oakland 74, Cleveland State 71 (Horizon League Tournament) Tuesday, March 12 Oakland 82, Milwaukee 76 (Horizon League Tournament) Thursday, March 21 vs. Kentucky (NCAA Tournament)

Kentucky basketball schedule 2023-24

Here are Kentucky's last five results. For Kentucky's full schedule this season, click here.

Date Opponent Thursday, Feb. 27 Kentucky 91, Mississippi State 89 Saturday, March 2 Kentucky 111, Arkansas 102 Wednesday, March 6 Kentucky 93, Vanderbilt 77 Saturday, March 9 Kentucky 85, Tennessee 81 Friday, March 15 Texas A&M 97, Kentucky 87 (SEC Tournament) Thursday, March 21 vs. Oakland (NCAA Tournament)

