What channel is Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest on today? Time, TV schedule for Fighting Irish game

For an extra week, Notre Dame football (7-3) had the chance to sit on a loss and let the effects of it marinate.

Now, the No. 19 Fighting Irish (No. 18 US LBM Coaches Poll) will get the opportunity to show what it has learned and how it can potentially grow.

After their bye week (which came on the heels of a 31-23 loss at Clemson on Nov. 4), coach Marcus Freeman and his team will aim to finish their 2023 season on a high note. That starts with a win vs. Wake Forest at Notre Dame Stadium in their penultimate regular-season contest.

The matchup comes with a storyline that’s as obvious as it is unavoidable: Irish quarterback Sam Hartman played his first five college seasons at Wake Forest, where he threw for 12,967 yards and 110 touchdowns from 2018-22 while helping guide the Demon Deacons to a bowl in each season (highlighted by an 11-3 record in 2021).

After the 2022 season, Hartman entered the transfer portal before ultimately committing to Notre Dame. Through 10 games for the Irish this season, he has 2,272 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions, along with three rushing touchdowns.

On Saturday, he’ll face a diminished version of his former team. Without Hartman, Wake Forest has struggled this season, at 4-6 overall and 1-6 in the ACC. Excluding the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, the Demon Deacons are on track for their fewest wins in a season since 2015, which was coach Dave Clawson’s second at the school.

Notre Dame and Wake Forest have five all-time meetings, with the Irish owning a perfect 5-0 record in the series. Notre Dame won the most recent matchup, a 56-27 road victory in September 2018. Hartman, then a freshman playing in the fourth contest of his college career, completed 12 of 24 passes for 110 yards while taking three sacks vs. the Fighting Irish.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest on today?

As is the case for all Notre Dame home games, Saturday's matchup against Wake Forest will air on NBC. Jac Collinsworth (play-by-play) and Jason Garrett (analyst) will call the game from the booth while Lewis Johnson will serve as the sideline reporter.

Streaming options for the contest include Peacock and Fubo, the latter of which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

What time does Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest start?

Date: Saturday, Nov. 18

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

The Irish and Demon Deacons are scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET from Notre Dame Stadium.

Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, Nov. 16

Spread: Notre Dame (-24.5)

Over/under: 46.5 points

lMoneyline: Notre Dame -3000 | Wake Forest +1200

Notre Dame 2023 football schedule

Date Opponent Saturday, Aug. 26 Notre Dame 42, Navy 3 Saturday, Sept. 2 Notre Dame 56, Tennessee State 3 Saturday, Sept. 9 Notre Dame 45, NC State 24 Saturday, Sept. 16 Notre Dame 41, Central Michigan 17 Saturday, Sept. 23 No. 4 Ohio State 17, Notre Dame 14 Saturday, Sept. 30 Notre Dame 21, No. 16 Duke 14 Saturday, Oct. 7 No. 25 Louisville 33, Notre Dame 20 Saturday, Oct. 14 Notre Dame 48, No. 9 USC 20 Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 Notre Dame 58, Pitt 7 Saturday, Nov. 4 Clemson 31, Notre Dame 23 Saturday, Nov. 11 BYE Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Wake Forest Saturday, Nov. 25 at Stanford

Wake Forest 2023 football schedule

Date Opponent Thursday, Aug. 31 Wake Forest 37, Elon 17 Saturday, Sept. 9 Wake Forest 36, Vanderbilt 20 Saturday, Sept. 16 Wake Forest 27, Old Dominion 24 Saturday, Sept. 23 Georgia Tech 30, Wake Forest 16 Saturday, Sept. 30 BYE Saturday, Oct. 7 Clemson 17, Wake Forest 12 Saturday, Oct. 14 Virginia Tech 30, Wake Forest 13 Saturday, Oct. 21 Wake Forest 21, Pitt 17 Saturday, Oct. 28 No. 4 Florida State 41, Wake Forest 16 Thursday, Nov. 2 Duke 24, Wake Forest 21 Saturday, Nov. 11 NC State 26, Wake Forest 6 Saturday, Nov. 18 at No. 19 Notre Dame Saturday, Nov. 25 at Syracuse

