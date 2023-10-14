What channel is Notre Dame vs. USC on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 7 Fighting Irish game
No. 21 Notre Dame takes on No. 9 USC in Week 7 of the college football season as the Fighting Irish look to bounce back from a disappointing 33-20 upset loss to Louisville.
Quarterback Sam Hartman threw three interceptions while the rush attack mustered just 44 yards against the Cardinals. Hartman and Co. will get another shot at a weaker defense in USC, who have allowed over 40 points in back-to-back victories against Colorado and Arizona.
The Trojans escaped in a triple overtime thriller against the Wildcats, a 2-point conversion by defending Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams the ultimate difference in Week the 6 matchup. The Trojans maintain their undefeated record going into the matchup at Notre Dame Stadium but fell two spots in the US LBM Coaches Poll after looking shaky against Arizona.
Although the Trojans took the last matchup between these two tradional powerhouses in 2022, the Irish won the previous four meetings dating back to 2017. Notre Dame will look to get back on track in 2023, but face a tall task in containing Williams and a USC offense that has no problem putting points on the board.
Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:
What channel is Notre Dame vs. USC today?
TV channel: NBC/Peacock
Stream: Peacock | Fubo
The Fighting Irish will take on the Trojans on NBC, with a simulcast available via the station's dedicated streaming site, Peacock.
Notre Dame vs. USC start time
Date: Saturday, Oct. 14
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Notre Dame and USC will kick off their Week 7 matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Notre Dame vs. USC betting odds
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Oct. 11
Spread: Notre Dame (-2.5)
Over/under: 60.5
Moneyline: Notre Dame -145 | USC +120
Notre Dame football schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Saturday, Aug. 26
Notre Dame 42, Navy 3
Saturday, Sept. 2
Notre Dame 56, Tennessee State 3
Saturday, Sept. 9
Notre Dame 45, NC State 24
Saturday, Sept. 16
Notre Dame 41, Central Michigan 17
Saturday, Sept. 23
No. 4 Ohio State 17, Notre Dame 14
Saturday, Sept. 30
Notre Dame 21, No. 16 Duke 14
Saturday, Oct. 7
No. 25 Louisville 33, Notre Dame 20
Saturday, Oct. 14
vs. No. 9 USC
Saturday, Oct. 21
BYE
Saturday, Oct. 28
vs. Pitt
Saturday, Nov. 4
at Clemson
Saturday, Nov. 11
BYE
Saturday, Nov. 18
vs. Wake Forest
Saturday, Nov. 25
at Stanford
USC football schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Saturday, Aug. 26
USC 56, San Jose State 28
Saturday, Sept. 2
USC 66, Nevada 14
Saturday, Sept. 9
USC 56, Stanford 10*
Thursday, Sept. 14
BYE
Saturday, Sept. 23
USC 42, Arizona State 28*
Saturday, Sept. 30
USC 48, Colorado 41*
Saturday, Oct. 7
USC 43, Arizona 41 (3OT)*
Saturday, Oct. 14
at No. 21 Notre Dame
Saturday, Oct. 21
vs. No. 16 Utah*
Saturday, Oct. 28
at Cal*
Saturday, Nov. 4
vs. No. 6 Washington*
Saturday, Nov. 11
at No. 8 Oregon*
Saturday, Nov. 18
vs. No. 22 UCLA*
Friday, Dec. 1
Pac-12 Championship game (Las Vegas)
