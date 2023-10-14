What channel is Notre Dame vs. USC on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 7 Fighting Irish game

No. 21 Notre Dame takes on No. 9 USC in Week 7 of the college football season as the Fighting Irish look to bounce back from a disappointing 33-20 upset loss to Louisville.

Quarterback Sam Hartman threw three interceptions while the rush attack mustered just 44 yards against the Cardinals. Hartman and Co. will get another shot at a weaker defense in USC, who have allowed over 40 points in back-to-back victories against Colorado and Arizona.

The Trojans escaped in a triple overtime thriller against the Wildcats, a 2-point conversion by defending Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams the ultimate difference in Week the 6 matchup. The Trojans maintain their undefeated record going into the matchup at Notre Dame Stadium but fell two spots in the US LBM Coaches Poll after looking shaky against Arizona.

Although the Trojans took the last matchup between these two tradional powerhouses in 2022, the Irish won the previous four meetings dating back to 2017. Notre Dame will look to get back on track in 2023, but face a tall task in containing Williams and a USC offense that has no problem putting points on the board.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Notre Dame vs. USC today?

The Fighting Irish will take on the Trojans on NBC, with a simulcast available via the station's dedicated streaming site, Peacock.

Notre Dame vs. USC start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 14

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Notre Dame and USC will kick off their Week 7 matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Notre Dame vs. USC betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Oct. 11

Spread: Notre Dame (-2.5)

Over/under : 60.5

Moneyline: Notre Dame -145 | USC +120

Notre Dame football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Aug. 26 Notre Dame 42, Navy 3 Saturday, Sept. 2 Notre Dame 56, Tennessee State 3 Saturday, Sept. 9 Notre Dame 45, NC State 24 Saturday, Sept. 16 Notre Dame 41, Central Michigan 17 Saturday, Sept. 23 No. 4 Ohio State 17, Notre Dame 14 Saturday, Sept. 30 Notre Dame 21, No. 16 Duke 14 Saturday, Oct. 7 No. 25 Louisville 33, Notre Dame 20 Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. No. 9 USC Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Pitt Saturday, Nov. 4 at Clemson Saturday, Nov. 11 BYE Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Wake Forest Saturday, Nov. 25 at Stanford

USC football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Aug. 26 USC 56, San Jose State 28 Saturday, Sept. 2 USC 66, Nevada 14 Saturday, Sept. 9 USC 56, Stanford 10* Thursday, Sept. 14 BYE Saturday, Sept. 23 USC 42, Arizona State 28* Saturday, Sept. 30 USC 48, Colorado 41* Saturday, Oct. 7 USC 43, Arizona 41 (3OT)* Saturday, Oct. 14 at No. 21 Notre Dame Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. No. 16 Utah* Saturday, Oct. 28 at Cal* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. No. 6 Washington* Saturday, Nov. 11 at No. 8 Oregon* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. No. 22 UCLA* Friday, Dec. 1 Pac-12 Championship game (Las Vegas)

