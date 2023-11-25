What channel is Notre Dame vs. Stanford on today? Time, TV schedule for Fighting Irish finale

Notre Dame will look to end its 2023 college football regular season on a high note Saturday when it escapes the late-November temperatures of northern Indiana to take on longtime rival Stanford at Stanford Stadium.

The No. 18 Fighting Irish (No. 17 in the US LBM Coaches Poll) rebounded from a Nov. 4 loss at Clemson in resounding fashion, defeating Wake Forest 45-7 in Week 12 in a game pitting Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman against his former team. In the win, Hartman threw for 277 yards and four touchdowns against the Demon Deacons, whom he played for from 2018-22 before transferring to the Irish last offseason.

Though a spot in a New Year’s Six bowl game seems unlikely, a win by Notre Dame against the Cardinal would give it a ninth victory, which would mark the program’s seventh-consecutive season with at least nine wins. In the 10 seasons before that stretch, the Irish won nine or more games only three times.

Under first-year head coach Troy Taylor, Stanford is 3-8 overall and 2-7 in conference play in what will be its last season in the Pac-12. Since its thrilling 46-43 triple-overtime victory on Oct. 13 against Colorado, the Cardinal have lost four of its past five games, though three of those four losses came against teams that were ranked at the time of the matchup.

Notre Dame leads the all-time series between the programs 21-14 and has won three of the past four meetings, though it lost the last time the two sides played — a 16-14 setback on Oct. 15, 2022 at Notre Dame Stadium.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Notre Dame vs. Stanford on today?

TV channel: Pac-12 Network

Streaming info: Pac-12 Now, Fubo (free trial)

Notre Dame's matchup with Stanford will air on the Pac-12 Network. Notre Dame graduate Ted Robinson will serve as the play-by-play broadcaster while Yogi Roth will be the analyst.

The reach of the Pac-12 Network is limited, one of several factors that has contributed to the league's demise, though there are alternatives to the linear broadcast. Streaming options for the contest include Pac-12 Now and Fubo, the latter of which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

What time does Notre Dame vs. Stanford start?

Date: Saturday, Nov. 25

Time: 7 p.m. ET

The Irish and Demon Deacons are scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. ET from Stanford Stadium.

Notre Dame vs. Stanford odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Nov. 24

Spread: Notre Dame (-25.5)

Over/under: 50.5 points

Moneyline: Notre Dame -5000 | Stanford +1400

Notre Dame 2023 football schedule

Date Opponent Saturday, Aug. 26 Notre Dame 42, Navy 3 Saturday, Sept. 2 Notre Dame 56, Tennessee State 3 Saturday, Sept. 9 Notre Dame 45, NC State 24 Saturday, Sept. 16 Notre Dame 41, Central Michigan 17 Saturday, Sept. 23 No. 4 Ohio State 17, Notre Dame 14 Saturday, Sept. 30 Notre Dame 21, No. 16 Duke 14 Saturday, Oct. 7 No. 25 Louisville 33, Notre Dame 20 Saturday, Oct. 14 Notre Dame 48, No. 9 USC 20 Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 Notre Dame 58, Pitt 7 Saturday, Nov. 4 Clemson 31, Notre Dame 23 Saturday, Nov. 11 BYE Saturday, Nov. 18 Notre Dame 45, Wake Forest 7 Saturday, Nov. 25 at Stanford

Stanford 2023 football schedule

Date Opponent Friday, Sept. 1 Stanford 37, Hawaii 24 Saturday, Sept. 9 No. 6 USC 56, Stanford 10* Saturday, Sept. 16 Sacramento State 30, Stanford 23 Saturday, Sept. 23 Arizona 21, Stanford 20* Saturday, Sept. 30 No. 9 Oregon 42, Stanford 6* Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Friday, Oct. 13 Stanford 46, Colorado 43 (3OT)* Saturday, Oct. 21 No. 25 UCLA 42, Stanford 7* Saturday, Oct. 28 No. 5 Washington 42, Stanford 33* Saturday, Nov. 4 Stanford 10, Washington State 7* Saturday, Nov. 11 No. 13 Oregon State 62, Stanford 17* Saturday, Nov. 18 Cal 27, Stanford 15* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. No. 18 Notre Dame

