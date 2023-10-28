What channel is Notre Dame vs. Pitt on today? Time, TV schedule for Fighting Irish game

Two weeks after its 48-20 win over No. 10 Southern Cal, Notre Dame football returns to battle Pittsburgh in Week 9.

Coming off an idle week, the No. 14 Fighting Irish (6-2) face the Panthers (2-5, 1-3 ACC) at home.

Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman has faced Pitt once in his career as the starting quarterback at Wake Forest, falling to the Panthers 45-21 in the 2021 ACC Championship Game. The sixth-year quarterback and first-year Fighting Irish passer completed 21 of 46 passes in the game and threw four interceptions.

Pitt has struggled this season but does own a 38-21 win over No. 18 Louisville, which beat Notre Dame 33-20 on Oct. 7.

MORE: Watch Notre Dame-Pitt live with Fubo (free trial)

The Panthers are led by quarterback Christian Veilleux, who was named the starter ahead of their win against the Cardinals. Veilleux replaced Phil Jurkovec, a sixth-year senior who played at Notre Dame from 2018-19 before transferring to Boston College and then Pitt.

Veilleux has put up decent numbers since earning the starting gig, passing for 502 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions in his two starts, and looks as if he's reignited the offense.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV channel, streaming info and more:

More: What does Notre Dame football offense need to be better? OC Gerad Parker knows

What channel is Notre Dame vs. Pitt on today?

Notre Dame vs. Pitt can be watched live on NBC and streamed on Peacock. Viewers can also watch on Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

More: 'Ironman' Howard Cross III grooms his successors at nose tackle for Notre Dame football

Notre Dame vs. Pitt start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 28

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Notre Dame vs. Pitt will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 28, from Notre Dame Stadium.

Notre Dame vs. Pitt betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 27

Spread: Notre Dame (-20.5)

Over/under: 45.5

Moneyline: Notre Dame -1400 | Pitt +800

Notre Dame schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Aug. 26 Notre Dame 42, Navy 3 Saturday, Sept. 2 Notre Dame 56, Tennessee State 3 Saturday, Sept. 9 Notre Dame 45, NC State 24 Saturday, Sept. 16 Notre Dame 41, Central Michigan 17 Saturday, Sept. 23 No. 4 Ohio State 17, Notre Dame 14 Saturday, Sept. 30 Notre Dame 21, No. 16 Duke 14 Saturday, Oct. 7 No. 25 Louisville 33, Notre Dame 20 Saturday, Oct. 14 Notre Dame 48, No. 9 USC 20 Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Pittsburgh Saturday, Nov. 4 at Clemson Saturday, Nov. 11 BYE Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Wake Forest Saturday, Nov. 25 at Stanford

Pitt schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Pitt 45, Wofford 7 Saturday, Sept. 9 Cincinnati 27, Pitt 21 Saturday, Sept. 16 West Virginia 17, Pitt 6 Saturday, Sept. 23 North Carolina 41, Pitt 24* Saturday, Sept. 30 Virginia Tech 38, Pitt 21* Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Saturday, Oct. 14 Pitt 38, Louisville 21* Saturday, Oct. 21 Wake Forest 21, Pitt 17* Saturday, Oct. 28 at Notre Dame Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. No. 4 Florida State* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Syracuse* Thursday, Nov. 16 vs. Boston College* Saturday, Nov. 25 at No. 21 Duke*

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Notre Dame-Pitt channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info