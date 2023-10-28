What channel is Notre Dame vs. Pitt on today? Time, TV schedule for Fighting Irish game
Two weeks after its 48-20 win over No. 10 Southern Cal, Notre Dame football returns to battle Pittsburgh in Week 9.
Coming off an idle week, the No. 14 Fighting Irish (6-2) face the Panthers (2-5, 1-3 ACC) at home.
Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman has faced Pitt once in his career as the starting quarterback at Wake Forest, falling to the Panthers 45-21 in the 2021 ACC Championship Game. The sixth-year quarterback and first-year Fighting Irish passer completed 21 of 46 passes in the game and threw four interceptions.
Pitt has struggled this season but does own a 38-21 win over No. 18 Louisville, which beat Notre Dame 33-20 on Oct. 7.
The Panthers are led by quarterback Christian Veilleux, who was named the starter ahead of their win against the Cardinals. Veilleux replaced Phil Jurkovec, a sixth-year senior who played at Notre Dame from 2018-19 before transferring to Boston College and then Pitt.
Veilleux has put up decent numbers since earning the starting gig, passing for 502 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions in his two starts, and looks as if he's reignited the offense.
Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV channel, streaming info and more:
What channel is Notre Dame vs. Pitt on today?
TV channel: NBC
Streaming: Peacock, Fubo (free trial)
Notre Dame vs. Pitt can be watched live on NBC and streamed on Peacock. Viewers can also watch on Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.
Notre Dame vs. Pitt start time
Date: Saturday, Oct. 28
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Notre Dame vs. Pitt will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 28, from Notre Dame Stadium.
Notre Dame vs. Pitt betting odds
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 27
Spread: Notre Dame (-20.5)
Over/under: 45.5
Moneyline: Notre Dame -1400 | Pitt +800
Notre Dame schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Saturday, Aug. 26
Notre Dame 42, Navy 3
Saturday, Sept. 2
Notre Dame 56, Tennessee State 3
Saturday, Sept. 9
Notre Dame 45, NC State 24
Saturday, Sept. 16
Notre Dame 41, Central Michigan 17
Saturday, Sept. 23
No. 4 Ohio State 17, Notre Dame 14
Saturday, Sept. 30
Notre Dame 21, No. 16 Duke 14
Saturday, Oct. 7
No. 25 Louisville 33, Notre Dame 20
Saturday, Oct. 14
Notre Dame 48, No. 9 USC 20
Saturday, Oct. 21
BYE
Saturday, Oct. 28
vs. Pittsburgh
Saturday, Nov. 4
at Clemson
Saturday, Nov. 11
BYE
Saturday, Nov. 18
vs. Wake Forest
Saturday, Nov. 25
at Stanford
Pitt schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Saturday, Sept. 2
Pitt 45, Wofford 7
Saturday, Sept. 9
Cincinnati 27, Pitt 21
Saturday, Sept. 16
West Virginia 17, Pitt 6
Saturday, Sept. 23
North Carolina 41, Pitt 24*
Saturday, Sept. 30
Virginia Tech 38, Pitt 21*
Saturday, Oct. 7
BYE
Saturday, Oct. 14
Pitt 38, Louisville 21*
Saturday, Oct. 21
Wake Forest 21, Pitt 17*
Saturday, Oct. 28
at Notre Dame
Saturday, Nov. 4
vs. No. 4 Florida State*
Saturday, Nov. 11
vs. Syracuse*
Thursday, Nov. 16
vs. Boston College*
Saturday, Nov. 25
at No. 21 Duke*
