What channel is Notre Dame vs. Oregon State today? Time, TV. streaming info for Sun Bowl

A Notre Dame football season that began 3,600 miles away all the way back on Aug. 26 will come to a close this week, with the start of a new year only days away.

The No. 16 Fighting Irish (9-3) will wrap up their 2023 season on Friday with an appearance in the Sun Bowl against No. 19 Oregon State (9-4, 5-4 in Pac-12 play) at the eponymous Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas.

It’s the 13th bowl in the past 14 years for Notre Dame, which had endured a relatively lean stretch when it missed out on a bowl game six times in a 14-season span from 1996-2009. A win against the Beavers would be the Irish’s 10th of the season, which would give it double-digit victories for the seventh time in the past nine seasons. It had reached that mark just three times in the preceding 21 years.

As it seeks to secure one final victory, Notre Dame will be without several key players who have opted out of the bowl, namely quarterback Sam Hartman and running back Audric Estime. The Irish will be without 11 of its top 12 offensive players, as measured by number of snaps played this season. Oregon State will be without a slew of players, as well, though its roster turnover is due largely to players transferring out after coach Jonathan Smith left for Michigan State late last month.

It's just the third all-time meeting between the programs, with the previous two also taking place in a bowl game. Oregon State won the most recent matchup, a 38-21 victory in the Insight Bowl in December 2004.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Notre Dame vs. Oregon State?

TV channel : CBS

Stream: Paramount+, Fubo (free trial)

Notre Dame and Oregon State will face off in a nationally televised game on CBS. The network’s top team for college football broadcasts — Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (analyst) and Jenny Dell (sideline reporter) — will work the game.

Streaming options for the game include Paramount+ and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Notre Dame vs. Oregon State start time

Date : Friday, Dec. 29

Time: 2 p.m. ET

The Irish and Beavers will kick off at 2 p.m. ET from the Sun Bowl.

Notre Dame vs. Oregon State betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Dec. 27

Spread : Notre Dame (-6.5)

Over/under : 41.5 points

Moneyline: Notre Dame -225 | Oregon State +180

Notre Dame schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Aug. 26 Notre Dame 42, Navy 3 Saturday, Sept. 2 Notre Dame 56, Tennessee State 3 Saturday, Sept. 9 Notre Dame 45, NC State 24 Saturday, Sept. 16 Notre Dame 41, Central Michigan 17 Saturday, Sept. 23 No. 4 Ohio State 17, Notre Dame 14 Saturday, Sept. 30 Notre Dame 21, No. 16 Duke 14 Saturday, Oct. 7 No. 25 Louisville 33, Notre Dame 20 Saturday, Oct. 14 Notre Dame 48, No. 9 USC 20 Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 Notre Dame 58, Pitt 7 Saturday, Nov. 4 Clemson 31, Notre Dame 23 Saturday, Nov. 11 BYE Saturday, Nov. 18 Notre Dame 45, Wake Forest 7 Saturday, Nov. 25 Notre Dame 46, Stanford 23 Friday, Dec. 29 vs. No. 19 Oregon State (Sun Bowl)

Oregon State schedule 2023

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 Oregon State 42, San Jose State 17 Saturday, Sept. 9 Oregon State 55, UC Davis 7 Saturday, Sept. 16 Oregon State 26, San Diego State 7 Saturday, Sept. 23 No. 24 Washington State 38, Oregon State 35 Friday, Sept. 29 Oregon State 21, No. 10 Utah 7* Saturday, Oct. 7 Oregon State 52, Cal 40* Saturday, Oct. 14 Oregon State 36, No. 22 UCLA 24* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 Arizona 27, Oregon State 24* Saturday, Nov. 4 Oregon State 26, Colorado 19* Saturday, Nov. 11 Oregon State 62, Stanford 17* Saturday, Nov. 18 No. 5 Washington 22, Oregon State 20* Friday, Nov. 24 No. 6 Oregon 31, Oregon State 7* Friday, Dec. 29 vs. No. 16 Notre Dame (Sun Bowl)

