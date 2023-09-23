Advertisement

What channel is Notre Dame vs. Ohio State on today? Time, TV schedule for 2023 game

Gabriela Carroll, USA TODAY NETWORK
·2 min read

One of the most anticipated matchups of the college football season is here — No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 11 Notre Dame. ESPN's "College GameDay" show is coming to South Bend for the first time since 2020 when the Fighting Irish upset No. 1 Clemson.

Notre Dame is looking to avenge 2022's season-opening 21-10 loss to Ohio State and cement itself as a bona fide College Football Playoff contender. Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman is looking for his first win over his alma mater, where he was a linebacker from 2004-08 and a graduate assistant in 2010.

More: Watch Notre Dame vs. Ohio State live on Fubo (free trial)

The Fighting Irish (4-0) face their toughest challenge yet against the Buckeyes (3-0). Ohio State has won the last five matchups between the two teams, dating back to 1995. Notre Dame's last win in the seven-game series was in 1936.

What channel is Notre Dame vs. Ohio State on today?

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame will air live on NBC. Fans can also stream the game on Peacock, NBC's direct-to-consumer streaming service, which requires a subscription. The game also will stream on Fubo, which offers a free trial.

What time does Ohio State vs. Notre Dame start?

  • Date: Saturday, Sept. 23

  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Notre Dame vs. Ohio State odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Sunday, Sept. 17

  • Spread: Ohio State (-3)

  • Over/under: 54.5

  • Moneyline: Ohio State -150 | Notre Dame +125

Notre Dame 2023 schedule

Date

Opponent / Score

Saturday, Aug. 26

Notre Dame 42, Navy 3

Saturday, Sept. 2

Notre Dame 56, TSU 3

Saturday, Sept. 9

Notre Dame 45, NC State 24

Saturday, Sept. 16

Notre Dame 41, Central Michigan 17

Saturday, Sept. 23

No. 4 Ohio State

Saturday, Sept. 30

at No. 20 Duke

Saturday, Oct. 7

at Louisville

Saturday, Oct. 14

No. 5 USC

Saturday, Oct. 21

BYE

Saturday, Oct. 28

Pittsburgh

Saturday, Nov. 4

at No. 22 Clemson

Saturday, Nov. 11

BYE

Saturday, Nov. 18

Wake Forest

Saturday, Nov. 25

at Stanford

Ohio State 2023 schedule

Date

Opponent / Score

Saturday, Sept. 2

Ohio State 23, Indiana 3*

Saturday, Sept. 9

Ohio State 35, Youngstown State 7

Saturday, Sept. 16

Ohio State 63, Western Kentucky 10

Saturday, Sept. 23

at No. 11 Notre Dame

Saturday, Sept. 30

BYE

Saturday, Oct. 7

Maryland*

Saturday, Oct. 14

at Purdue*

Saturday, Oct. 21

No. 7 Penn State*

Saturday, Oct. 28

at Wisconsin*

Saturday, Nov. 4

at Rutgers*

Saturday, Nov. 11

Michigan State*

Saturday, Nov. 18

Minnesota*

Saturday, Nov. 25

at No. 2 Michigan*

Saturday, Dec. 2

Big Ten Championship Game

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Ohio State-Notre Dame channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info