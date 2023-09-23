What channel is Notre Dame vs. Ohio State on today? Time, TV schedule for 2023 game

One of the most anticipated matchups of the college football season is here — No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 11 Notre Dame. ESPN's "College GameDay" show is coming to South Bend for the first time since 2020 when the Fighting Irish upset No. 1 Clemson.

Notre Dame is looking to avenge 2022's season-opening 21-10 loss to Ohio State and cement itself as a bona fide College Football Playoff contender. Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman is looking for his first win over his alma mater, where he was a linebacker from 2004-08 and a graduate assistant in 2010.

More: Watch Notre Dame vs. Ohio State live on Fubo (free trial)

The Fighting Irish (4-0) face their toughest challenge yet against the Buckeyes (3-0). Ohio State has won the last five matchups between the two teams, dating back to 1995. Notre Dame's last win in the seven-game series was in 1936.

What channel is Notre Dame vs. Ohio State on today?

TV channel: NBC

Streaming: Peacock; Fubo (free trial)

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame will air live on NBC. Fans can also stream the game on Peacock, NBC's direct-to-consumer streaming service, which requires a subscription. The game also will stream on Fubo, which offers a free trial.

What time does Ohio State vs. Notre Dame start?

Date: Saturday, Sept. 23

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Notre Dame vs. Ohio State odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Sunday, Sept. 17

Spread: Ohio State (-3)

Over/under: 54.5

Moneyline: Ohio State -150 | Notre Dame +125

Notre Dame 2023 schedule

Date Opponent / Score Saturday, Aug. 26 Notre Dame 42, Navy 3 Saturday, Sept. 2 Notre Dame 56, TSU 3 Saturday, Sept. 9 Notre Dame 45, NC State 24 Saturday, Sept. 16 Notre Dame 41, Central Michigan 17 Saturday, Sept. 23 No. 4 Ohio State Saturday, Sept. 30 at No. 20 Duke Saturday, Oct. 7 at Louisville Saturday, Oct. 14 No. 5 USC Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 Pittsburgh Saturday, Nov. 4 at No. 22 Clemson Saturday, Nov. 11 BYE Saturday, Nov. 18 Wake Forest Saturday, Nov. 25 at Stanford

Ohio State 2023 schedule

Date Opponent / Score Saturday, Sept. 2 Ohio State 23, Indiana 3* Saturday, Sept. 9 Ohio State 35, Youngstown State 7 Saturday, Sept. 16 Ohio State 63, Western Kentucky 10 Saturday, Sept. 23 at No. 11 Notre Dame Saturday, Sept. 30 BYE Saturday, Oct. 7 Maryland* Saturday, Oct. 14 at Purdue* Saturday, Oct. 21 No. 7 Penn State* Saturday, Oct. 28 at Wisconsin* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Rutgers* Saturday, Nov. 11 Michigan State* Saturday, Nov. 18 Minnesota* Saturday, Nov. 25 at No. 2 Michigan* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big Ten Championship Game

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Ohio State-Notre Dame channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info