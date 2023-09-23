What channel is Notre Dame vs. Ohio State on today? Time, TV schedule for 2023 game
One of the most anticipated matchups of the college football season is here — No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 11 Notre Dame. ESPN's "College GameDay" show is coming to South Bend for the first time since 2020 when the Fighting Irish upset No. 1 Clemson.
Notre Dame is looking to avenge 2022's season-opening 21-10 loss to Ohio State and cement itself as a bona fide College Football Playoff contender. Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman is looking for his first win over his alma mater, where he was a linebacker from 2004-08 and a graduate assistant in 2010.
More: Watch Notre Dame vs. Ohio State live on Fubo (free trial)
The Fighting Irish (4-0) face their toughest challenge yet against the Buckeyes (3-0). Ohio State has won the last five matchups between the two teams, dating back to 1995. Notre Dame's last win in the seven-game series was in 1936.
What channel is Notre Dame vs. Ohio State on today?
TV channel: NBC
Streaming: Peacock; Fubo (free trial)
Ohio State vs. Notre Dame will air live on NBC. Fans can also stream the game on Peacock, NBC's direct-to-consumer streaming service, which requires a subscription. The game also will stream on Fubo, which offers a free trial.
What time does Ohio State vs. Notre Dame start?
Date: Saturday, Sept. 23
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Ohio State vs. Notre Dame will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 23.
Notre Dame vs. Ohio State odds
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Sunday, Sept. 17
Spread: Ohio State (-3)
Over/under: 54.5
Moneyline: Ohio State -150 | Notre Dame +125
Notre Dame 2023 schedule
Date
Opponent / Score
Saturday, Aug. 26
Notre Dame 42, Navy 3
Saturday, Sept. 2
Notre Dame 56, TSU 3
Saturday, Sept. 9
Notre Dame 45, NC State 24
Saturday, Sept. 16
Notre Dame 41, Central Michigan 17
Saturday, Sept. 23
No. 4 Ohio State
Saturday, Sept. 30
at No. 20 Duke
Saturday, Oct. 7
at Louisville
Saturday, Oct. 14
No. 5 USC
Saturday, Oct. 21
BYE
Saturday, Oct. 28
Pittsburgh
Saturday, Nov. 4
at No. 22 Clemson
Saturday, Nov. 11
BYE
Saturday, Nov. 18
Wake Forest
Saturday, Nov. 25
at Stanford
Ohio State 2023 schedule
Date
Opponent / Score
Saturday, Sept. 2
Ohio State 23, Indiana 3*
Saturday, Sept. 9
Ohio State 35, Youngstown State 7
Saturday, Sept. 16
Ohio State 63, Western Kentucky 10
Saturday, Sept. 23
at No. 11 Notre Dame
Saturday, Sept. 30
BYE
Saturday, Oct. 7
Maryland*
Saturday, Oct. 14
at Purdue*
Saturday, Oct. 21
No. 7 Penn State*
Saturday, Oct. 28
at Wisconsin*
Saturday, Nov. 4
at Rutgers*
Saturday, Nov. 11
Michigan State*
Saturday, Nov. 18
Minnesota*
Saturday, Nov. 25
at No. 2 Michigan*
Saturday, Dec. 2
Big Ten Championship Game
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Ohio State-Notre Dame channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info