What channel is Notre Dame vs. Louisville on Saturday? Time, TV schedule for Fighting Irish

After a heartbreaking loss to No. 3 Ohio State and a thrilling road victory against No. 21 Duke, both of which were decided in the final minute of regulation, No. 11 Notre Dame will continue its 2023 season with a game Saturday night against No. 25 Louisville at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky.

It will be the Fighting Irish’s third-consecutive game against a ranked opponent.

In the win against Duke, Audric Estime came through offensively for Notre Dame, rushing for a team-high 81 yards, 30 of which came on a game-winning touchdown run with 31 seconds remaining. That score was made possible by quarterback Sam Hartman scampering 17 yards to successfully convert a 4th and 16.

Prior to that run, Hartman had only negative-three rushing yards in 2023.

With the victory against the Blue Devils, the Irish moved up two spots in the U.S. LBM Coaches Poll.

Their next challenge will come in Louisville, which is ranked for the first time since the COVID-shortened 2020 season. At 5-0, the Cardinals are one of 22 undefeated FBS teams remaining. They’ve achieved that success largely behind an offense averaging 37 points per game. Louisville is in its first season under coach Jeff Brohm, who played quarterback for the Cardinals from 1989-93. Brohm has faced Notre Dame once as a head coach, losing 27-13 in 2021 when he was at Purdue. His quarterback in that game, Jack Plummer, transferred to Louisville last offseason and is the Cardinals’ starter. In that 2021 loss, Plummer completed 25 of 36 passes for 187 yards and a touchdown.

It will be Hartman's second meeting against Louisville in as many years. While at Wake Forest last season, he was responsible for six turnovers (three interceptions and three fumbles) in a 48-21 loss to the Cardinals.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Notre Dame vs. Louisville on Saturday?

TV channel: ABC

Stream: Watch ESPN, Fubo (free trial)

Notre Dame vs. Louisville will air nationally on ABC. Joe Tessitore (play-by-play) and Jesse Palmer (analyst) will call the game from the booth while Katie George serves as the sideline reporter.

Streaming options for the game include Watch ESPN and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Notre Dame vs. Louisville start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 7

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Notre Dame vs. Louisville will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET. It will be the third-consecutive night game for the Irish.

Notre Dame vs. Louisville betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Oct. 3

Spread: Notre Dame (-6.5)

Over/under: 54.5 points

Moneyline: Notre Dame -250, Louisville +200

Notre Dame 2023 schedule

Date Opponent Saturday, Aug. 26 Notre Dame 42, Navy 3 Saturday, Sept. 2 Notre Dame 56, TSU 3 Saturday, Sept. 9 Notre Dame 45, NC State 24 Saturday, Sept. 16 Notre Dame 41, Central Michigan 17 Saturday, Sept. 23 No. 3 Ohio State 17, Notre Dame 14 Saturday, Sept. 30 Notre Dame 21, No. 16 Duke 14 Saturday, Oct. 7 at No. 25 Louisville Saturday, Oct. 14 No. 7 USC Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 Pitt Saturday, Nov. 4 at Clemson Saturday, Nov. 11 BYE Saturday, Nov. 18 Wake Forest Saturday, Nov. 25 at Stanford

Louisville 2023 schedule

Date Opponent Friday, Sept. 1 Louisville 39, Georgia Tech 34* Thursday, Sept. 7 Louisville 56, Murray State 0 Saturday, Sept. 16 Louisville 21, Indiana 14 Saturday, Sept. 23 Louisville 56, Boston College 28* Friday, Sept. 29 Louisville 13, N.C. State 10* Saturday, Oct. 7 No. 11 Notre Dame Saturday, Oct. 14 at Pitt* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 No. 21 Duke* Saturday, Nov. 4 Virginia Tech* Thursday, Nov. 9 Virginia* Saturday, Nov. 18 at No. 17 Miami* Saturday, Nov. 25 No. 20 Kentucky Saturday, Dec. 2 ACC championship game (Charlotte)

