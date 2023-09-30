Advertisement

What channel is Notre Dame vs. Duke on today? Time, TV schedule for Fighting Irish game

Kevin Skiver, USA TODAY NETWORK
·3 min read

Notre Dame did everything it could against Ohio State in Week 4, but a last-second touchdown from Chip Trayanum saw the Buckeyes take a win out of South Bend.

The Irish, now 4-1 on the season, aren't going to have a lot of time to lick their wounds. Marcus Freeman and Co. now go on the road to play another ranked team in Duke. It will mark the first time "College GameDay" has ever set up shop at Wallace Wade Stadium, so the atmosphere is sure to be raucous.

In spite of the heartbreaking ending last week, however, there is cause for optimism moving forward. Sam Hartman may not have been otherworldly against the Buckeyes, but he rose to the occasion and didn't turn the ball over. The defense put together an extremely strong game overall. And Audric Estime averaged 5.0 yards per carry against a staunch OSU defense.

No. 16 Duke is led by quarterback Riley Leonard, who went 23 for 34 for 248 yards and a touchdown in a Week 4 in a 41-7 rout of Connecticut. While there isn't necessarily a Heisman Trophy candidate for Duke this season, it's a team that has been remarkably impressive so far this year. It will be on Notre Dame to bounce back and try to course-correct with a win over another ranked Power Five opponent.

MORE: Watch Notre Dame-Duke live with Fubo (free trial)

Here is what to know to watch Notre Dame vs. Duke on Saturday, including time, date, TV and streaming information and more:

What channel is Notre Dame vs. Duke on Saturday?

Notre Dame's road game vs. Duke will air on ABC. The game will be simulcast on the ESPN app, but another streaming option is Fubo, which offers a free trial.

What time does Notre Dame vs. Duke start?

  • Date: Saturday, Sept. 30

  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Notre Dame's Week 5 game vs. the Blue Devils is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET from Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.

REQUIRED READING: Four players to watch when Notre Dame football visits Duke Saturday night

Notre Dame vs. Duke odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Monday, Sept. 25

  • Spread: Notre Dame (-5.5)

  • Over/under: 52.5

  • Moneyline: Notre Dame -210 | Duke +170

Notre Dame 2023 schedule

Date

Opponent

Saturday, Aug. 26

Notre Dame 42, Navy 3

Saturday, Sept. 2

Notre Dame 56, TSU 3

Saturday, Sept. 9

Notre Dame 45, NC State 24

Saturday, Sept. 16

Notre Dame 41, Central Michigan 17

Saturday, Sept. 23

No. 3 Ohio State 17, Notre Dame 14

Saturday, Sept. 30

at No. 16 Duke

Saturday, Oct. 7

at Louisville

Saturday, Oct. 14

No. 5 USC

Saturday, Oct. 21

BYE

Saturday, Oct. 28

Pitt

Saturday, Nov. 4

at No. 22 Clemson

Saturday, Nov. 11

BYE

Saturday, Nov. 18

Wake Forest

Saturday, Nov. 25

at Stanford

Duke football schedule 2023

Date

Opponent

Monday, Sept. 4

Duke 28, Clemson 7*

Saturday, Sept. 9

Duke 42, Lafayette 7

Saturday, Sept. 16

Duke 38, Northwestern 14

Saturday, Sept. 23

Duke 41, Connecticut 7*

Saturday, Sept. 30

vs. No. 13 Notre Dame

Saturday, Oct. 7

BYE

Saturday, Oct. 14

vs. NC State*

Saturday, Oct. 21

at No. 4 Florida State*

Saturday, Oct. 28

at Louisville*

Thursday, Nov. 2

vs. Wake Forest*

Saturday, Nov. 11

at No. 15 North Carolina*

Saturday, Nov. 18

at Virginia*

Saturday, Nov. 25

vs. Pitt*

Saturday, Dec. 2

ACC championship game (Charlotte)

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Notre Dame-Duke channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info