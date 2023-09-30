What channel is Notre Dame vs. Duke on today? Time, TV schedule for Fighting Irish game

Notre Dame did everything it could against Ohio State in Week 4, but a last-second touchdown from Chip Trayanum saw the Buckeyes take a win out of South Bend.

The Irish, now 4-1 on the season, aren't going to have a lot of time to lick their wounds. Marcus Freeman and Co. now go on the road to play another ranked team in Duke. It will mark the first time "College GameDay" has ever set up shop at Wallace Wade Stadium, so the atmosphere is sure to be raucous.

In spite of the heartbreaking ending last week, however, there is cause for optimism moving forward. Sam Hartman may not have been otherworldly against the Buckeyes, but he rose to the occasion and didn't turn the ball over. The defense put together an extremely strong game overall. And Audric Estime averaged 5.0 yards per carry against a staunch OSU defense.

No. 16 Duke is led by quarterback Riley Leonard, who went 23 for 34 for 248 yards and a touchdown in a Week 4 in a 41-7 rout of Connecticut. While there isn't necessarily a Heisman Trophy candidate for Duke this season, it's a team that has been remarkably impressive so far this year. It will be on Notre Dame to bounce back and try to course-correct with a win over another ranked Power Five opponent.

Here is what to know to watch Notre Dame vs. Duke on Saturday, including time, date, TV and streaming information and more:

What channel is Notre Dame vs. Duke on Saturday?

TV channel: ABC

Streaming: Watch ESPN, Fubo (free trial)

Notre Dame's road game vs. Duke will air on ABC. The game will be simulcast on the ESPN app, but another streaming option is Fubo, which offers a free trial.

What time does Notre Dame vs. Duke start?

Date: Saturday, Sept. 30

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Notre Dame's Week 5 game vs. the Blue Devils is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET from Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.

Notre Dame vs. Duke odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Monday, Sept. 25

Spread: Notre Dame (-5.5)

Over/under: 52.5

Moneyline: Notre Dame -210 | Duke +170

Notre Dame 2023 schedule

Date Opponent Saturday, Aug. 26 Notre Dame 42, Navy 3 Saturday, Sept. 2 Notre Dame 56, TSU 3 Saturday, Sept. 9 Notre Dame 45, NC State 24 Saturday, Sept. 16 Notre Dame 41, Central Michigan 17 Saturday, Sept. 23 No. 3 Ohio State 17, Notre Dame 14 Saturday, Sept. 30 at No. 16 Duke Saturday, Oct. 7 at Louisville Saturday, Oct. 14 No. 5 USC Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 Pitt Saturday, Nov. 4 at No. 22 Clemson Saturday, Nov. 11 BYE Saturday, Nov. 18 Wake Forest Saturday, Nov. 25 at Stanford

Duke football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Monday, Sept. 4 Duke 28, Clemson 7* Saturday, Sept. 9 Duke 42, Lafayette 7 Saturday, Sept. 16 Duke 38, Northwestern 14 Saturday, Sept. 23 Duke 41, Connecticut 7* Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. No. 13 Notre Dame Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. NC State* Saturday, Oct. 21 at No. 4 Florida State* Saturday, Oct. 28 at Louisville* Thursday, Nov. 2 vs. Wake Forest* Saturday, Nov. 11 at No. 15 North Carolina* Saturday, Nov. 18 at Virginia* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Pitt* Saturday, Dec. 2 ACC championship game (Charlotte)

