What channel is Notre Dame vs. Central Michigan? Time, TV schedule for Fighting Irish

Setting the table for No. 9 Notre Dame football's afternoon matchup with Central Michigan. Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m..

Notre Dame (3-0) vs. Central Michigan (1-1)

When: Saturday, Sept. 16 at 2:30 p.m. EDT

Where: Notre Dame Stadium (77,622), South Bend, Ind.

Rankings : Notre Dame is ranked No. 9 in Associated Press poll and No. 11 in US LBM Coaches Poll. Central Michigan is unranked

Series: First between of Independent Notre Dame and Central Michigan of the Mid-American Conference

What channel is Notre Dame vs. Central Michigan on today?

TV: None

Streaming: Peacock

Radio: WSBT (960 AM), WNSN (101.5 FM)

How you can stream on Peacock

Notre Dame vs. Central Michigan betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Sept. 15.

Spread: Notre Dame (-34)

Over/under: 54.5

Central Michigan Week preview coverage

Aug 26, 2023; Dublin, IRL; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman watches in the second half against the Navy Midshipmen at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Central Michigan's Bert Emanuel, Jr. throws a pass against Michigan State during the first quarter on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

Notre Dame's Davis Sherwood during Notre Dame Fall Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Irish Athletics Center in South Bend, Indiana.

Irish items for Central Michigan

☘ Saturday marks the first ever meeting between independent Notre and the Mid-American Conference Central Michigan Chippewas.

☘ The Irish are 9-0 all-time against MAC teams. They have three wins over Western Michigan, two wins over Miami (Ohio) and single victories over Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green and Toledo.

☘ Since 1990 Notre Dame is 20-7 against teams making their first-ever visits to Notre Dame Stadium. Loses were two UConn (2009), Tulsa (2010), South Florida (2011), Louisville (2014), Virginia Tech (2016), Georgia (2017) and Marshall (2022).

☘ Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman has 10 touchdown passes in the first three games of the season, the most to start a season in program history. Jimmy Clausen (2009) and Brady Quinn (2006) each had nine TD passes through their first three games of those seasons.

☘ Hartman, a graduate transfer from Wake Forest, has thrown 87 touchdown passes since 2021, the most of any Power 5 quarterback. He has 120 in his collegiate career

☘ The Irish will honor Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Johnny Lujack Saturday by wearing blue & gold shamrock helmet stickers with his number 32. Lujack, who won the Heisman in 1947 and led Notre Dame to three national championships died July 25, 2023. He was 98.

☘ Running back Audric Estime leads the Irish with 352 rushing yards (115 per game) on 43 attempts (8.0-yards per carry average). Jeremiyah Love is next with 115 yards on 15 carries.

☘ There appears to be no favorites among the balanced Notre Dame receiving corps. Chris Tyree, a receiver convert from RB leads in receptions (eight along with Jayden Thomas), total yards (128) and average yards per game (43.7). Jayden Greathouse and Tight end Holden Staes each have three touchdown grabs. In all, 16 ND players have a reception in 2023, with eight of them scoring a touchdown.

Noie: Two-minute offense for Notre Dame football has been an exercise in excellence

2023 NOTRE DAME SCHEDULE

All Times Eastern; Home games in CAPS

Aug. 26 | vs. Navy @ Dublin, Ireland | W, 42-3

Sept. 2 | TENNEESEE STATE | W, 56-3

Sept. 9 | @ North Carolina State | W, 45-24

Sept. 16 | CENTRAL MICHIGAN | 2:30 | Peacock Streaming | Notre Dame Stadium

Sept. 23 | No. 3 OHIO STATE | 7:30 | NBC, Peacock | Notre Dame Stadium

Sept. 30 | @ Duke | TBA | Wallace Wade Stadium

Oct. 7 | @ Louisville | TBA | L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

Oct. 14 | USC | 7:30 | NBC, Peacock | Notre Dame Stadium

Oct. 28 | PITTSBURGH | 3:30 | NBC, Peacock | Notre Dame Stadium

Nov. 4 | @ No. 9 Clemson |TBA |Memorial Stadium

Nov. 18 | WAKE FOREST | 3:30 | NBC, Peacock | Notre Dame Stadium

Nov. 25 | @ Stanford | TBA | Stanford Stadium

2023 CENTRAL MICHIGAN SCHEDULE

All Times Eastern; Home games in CAPS

Sept. 1 | @ Michigan State | L, 31-7

Sept. 9 | vs. NEW HAMPSHIRE | W, 45-42

Sept. 16 | @ Notre Dame | 2:30 p.m. | Peacock Streaming | Notre Dame Stadium

Sept. 23 | @ South Alabama | 5 p.m.

Sept. 30 | vs. EASTERN MICHIGAN | TBA

Oct. 7 | @ Buffalo | TBA

Oct. 14 | vs. AKRON | 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 | @ Ball State | 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 31 | vs. NORTHERN ILLINOIS | 7 or 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 7 | @ Western Michigan | 7 or 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 15 | @ Ohio | 7 p.m.

Nov. 24 | vs. TOLEDO | Noon

