What channel is North Carolina basketball vs. Oklahoma on today? Time, TV schedule for game

North Carolina men's basketball will return to action against Oklahoma in the Jumpman Invitational on Wednesday.

The second annual Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte, North Carolina saw the Tar Heels play Michigan last season, while the Sooners battled Florida. The series of games features the four schools who first adopted the Jordan Brand as its program's sponsor, with each of the teams rotating on an annual basis.

No. 13 North Carolina (7-3) is hoping to bounce back after back-to-back losses to top-10 ranked teams in UConn and Kentucky, although senior guard RJ Davis scored 26 and 27 points, respectively, against the Huskies and Wildcats.

The Tar Heels will have their hands full with No. 8 Oklahoma (10-0), one of four remaining undefeated teams in the country this season. The Sooners deploy a balanced attack led by guards Otega Oweh (14.9 points per game), Siena transfer Javian McCollum (14.3 points per game) and Milos Uzan (8.4 points per game) in coach Porter Moser's third season.

The Jumpman Invitational also features games between Florida and Michigan, with women's programs playing the same matchups on Tuesday.

Here's how to watch North Carolina's game vs. Oklahoma, including time, TV channel and streaming information:

What channel is North Carolina vs. Oklahoma on today?

TV channel: ESPN

Stream: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)

North Carolina-Oklahoma will air live on ESPN, with streaming options available on the ESPN app with a cable login or Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

North Carolina vs. Oklahoma start time

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 20

Time: 9 p.m. ET

North Carolina against Oklahoma is scheduled to tip off at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

North Carolina men's basketball schedule 2023-24

Below is the December portion of the North Carolina men's basketball schedule for 2023-24:

Date Opponent Saturday, Dec. 2 North Carolina 78, Florida State 70 Tuesday, Dec. 5 UConn 87, North Carolina 76 (Jimmy V Classic) Saturday, Dec. 16 Kentucky 87, North Carolina 83 (CBS Sports Classic) Wednesday, Dec. 20 vs. No. 10 Oklahoma (Jumpman Invitational) Friday, Dec. 29 vs. Charleston Southern

For North Carolina men's basketball's full 2023-24 schedule, click here.

Oklahoma men's basketball schedule 2023-24

Date Opponent Tuesday, Dec. 5 Oklahoma 72, Providence 51 (Big 12/Big East Challenge) Saturday, Dec. 9 Oklahoma 79, Arkansas 70 (Crimson & Cardinal Classic) Saturday, Dec. 16 Oklahoma 81, Green Bay 47 Wednesday, Dec. 20 vs. No. 13 North Carolina (Jumpman Invitational) Thursday, Dec. 28 vs. Central Arkansas Sunday, Dec. 31 vs. Monmouth

For the remainder of Oklahoma's 2023-24 men's basketball schedule, click here.

