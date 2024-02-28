What channel is No. 24 Florida basketball vs. Missouri on today. Time, TV for UF's game

Florida basketball will look to continue its strong play at the O'Connell Center when it hosts Missouri on Wednesday.

The Florida Gators (19-8, 9-5 SEC) have won six straight at home and are 12-1 in the friendly confines of Gainesville this season. UF is coming off a 77-64 win at home over Vanderbilt on Saturday.

March to march: Where Florida basketball stands in updated March Madness projections

Youth served: Florida basketball freshman bigs step up with starting C Micah Handlogten in foul trouble

Florida also can reach 20 wins in the regular season for the first time since going 21-13 in 2017-18.

"Once you get 20 wins, you kind of solidify yourself as far as the (NCAA) tournament," Florida starting forward Tyrese Samuel said. "That’s one thing but I just think that getting those 20 wins shows that, we kind of started out kind of slow kind of like in the middle at first but now we showed that we’re a good team and we can pick up wins, especially late in the season.”

The Gators have won 8 of their last 10 games since a 1-3 start in SEC play. That began with a road win Jan. 20 at Missouri (79-67). Florida is seeking its first two-game sweep in a series with Missouri in school history. The Tigers (8-19, 0-14 SEC) have struggled mightily under second-year coach Dennis Gates after reaching the NCAA Tournament under Gaes a season ago.

Florida will look to get back on track on the boards as the Gators have been outrebounded in each of their last two games. With the 6-foot-10 Samuel and 7-1 sophomore center Micah Handlogten starting up front, UF is still one of the top rebounding teams in the country. Florida ranks second in the country in offensive rebounding at 15.9 per game.

"If we’re not rebounding well, it just closes our margin for error – a lot," Florida basketball coach Todd Golden said. "We want to get back to what has allowed us to become the team we are right now. It’s something that’s a lot about effort, but there’s some execution as well that we have to clean up."

Florida basketball vs. Missouri start time

Florida and Vanderbilt are slated to tip off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday from the O'Connell Center in Gainesville (capacity 10,151).

Florida basketball vs. Vanderbilt betting odds

Per Fan Duel as of Tuesday afternoon, Florida is a 13.5-point favorite over Missouri. The over/under is 155.5.

What channel is the Florida basketball vs. Missouri game on today

Florida and Missouri will air on the SEC Network and stream on WatchESPN.com. Mike Morgan will handle play-by-play duties, with Mark Wise as the analyst.

How to listen to Florida basketball vs. Vanderbilt game on radio

The Florida-Vanderbilt game will air on AM 850 and FM 98.1 in Gainesville and across the state on the Gator Radio Network. Sean Kelley will handle play-by-play duties, with former Gator great Lee Humphrey as the color analyst.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: How to watch Florida Gators basketball vs. Missouri Tigers