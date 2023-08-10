What channel are the NFL preseason games on tonight? Here's how to watch

The New England Patriots play the Houston Texans at 7 p.m. ET Thursday. The Minnesota Vikings play the Seattle Seahawks at 10 p.m. ET.

Football is back.

The 2023 NFL preseason started Aug. 3 with the Hall of Fame game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets. Week 1 of the preseason kicks off Thursday, with the Houston Texans playing the New England Patriots, and the Minnesota Vikings taking on the Seattle Seahawks.

Planning on catching one, or both preseason games? Here's what you need to know.

What channel is the NFL game on tonight?

Two preseason games air Thursday:

Houston Texans vs. New England Patriots.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Seattle Seahawks.

Both games will air on NFL Network. You can also livestream the games on NFL+ with a subscription.

What time is the Patriots vs. Texans preseason game tonight?

The Houston Texans play at the New England Patriots at 7 p.m. ET Thursday.

What time is the Vikings vs. Seahawks preseason game tonight?

The Minnesota Vikings play at the Seattle Seahawks at 10 p.m. ET Thursday.

