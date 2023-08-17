What channel is the NFL preseason game on tonight? Here's how to watch

The Cleveland Browns take on the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday at Lincoln Financial Field.

Week 2 of the 2023 NFL preseason kicks off Thursday.

The Browns won their preseason opener against the New York Jets on Aug. 3, and lost to the Washington Commanders on Aug. 11. The Eagles lost their first preseason game to the Baltimore Ravens, 20-19, on Saturday.

Planning to watch Thursday night's preseason game? Here's what to know.

How to watch Cleveland Browns vs. Philadelphia Eagles:

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET.

Channels: WEWS News 5 (for Cleveland viewers), NBC10 (for Philadelphia viewers), NFL Network. Check here for other markets.

Streaming options: PhiladelphiaEagles.com, Eagles app, Browns.com, Browns app, NFL+ Premium.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Browns vs. Eagles: How to watch the NFL preseason game tonight